Corey LaJoie Goes Private on Twitter After 'Trump 2020' Sponsorship Backlash

✖

Corey LaJoie has seen his share of backlash for having a decal on his car that read "Trump 2020" this past weekend at the Pocono 325 and Pocono 350. Because of that, he's protecting himself on social media as he recently went private on Twitter. But it looks like it won't be a temporary thing since LaJoie's team, Go Fas Racing, has partnered with Patriots of America PAC to promote Donald Trump's reelection campaign. LaJoie's car will be redesigned and will feature "Trump 2020" on the hood and the side of the car.

NASCAR fans started taking notice of LaJoie going private on Twitter when the announcement of the team's new sponsorship was made. The agreement is for nine races, and while LaJoie has not publicly commented on the sponsorship, fans are speculating he is not a big fan of the deal since he made his Twitter account private. Also, LaJoie has turned off the comments on his latest Instagram post and cropped out the "Trump 2020" decal in a photo that featured his car.

going on private to avoid criticisms is the weakest move in the book, @CoreyLaJoie pic.twitter.com/RspD4ZCULq — alex 🌙 (@vesperwave) July 1, 2020

"Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls", said Jeff Whaley on behalf of Patriots of America PAC.

Can't be a coincidence Corey LaJoie has made his Twitter private. Not sure now's the best time to bring divisiveness into the sport, but it looks like others disagree. — A.Z. (@TheRealAZJhawks) July 1, 2020

LaJoie, 28, made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2014 when he competed in the Sylvania 300. In 2019, LaJoie joined Go Fas Racing full-time and finished 29th in the Cup Series. He finished 18th in the Daytona 500 last year and went on to record two top 10 finishes. This year, LaJoie got off to a strong start by finishing eighth in the Daytona 500. In 108 Cup Series races, LaJoie has finished in the top 10 three times.