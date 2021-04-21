Conor McGregor Just Teased Buying One of the World's Biggest Soccer Teams

✖

Conor McGregor had social media buzzing with his latest tweet. The UFC star revealed that he was looking into buying Manchester United and wanted to hear thoughts from his fans. McGregor received 19,000 responses for his tweet.

"Do you know that the current market price of Manchester United is a bit over $2.5 bn and your estimated net worth is between 50 and 120 million?" one person replied. "Could it be that you forgot to add the word "jersey" after Manchester United in your tweet?" There were other fans who said McGregor simply doesn't have the money to buy one of the top soccer teams in the world.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family who also owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Forbes, Manchester United is worth $4.2 billion and has an operating income of $167 million. McGregor's net worth is at $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It's likely that if McGregor is serious about being an owner of Manchester United, he would have to become a minority owner since being a majority owner will be a little challenging.

McGregor's announcement comes at an interesting time for Manchester United. Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, resigned from his position. He was planning to step down at the end of the season, according to ESPN. This comes as Manchester United reportedly pulled out of the proposed Super League, which was set to feature 12 of the best soccer clubs in Europe.

"Ed Woodward has served the club with great distinction. On behalf of everyone at United I would like to place on record our sincere thanks for his tireless work and dedication," United co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement. "His contribution to the club has been massive, and he will always be welcome at Old Trafford as a part of the Manchester United family."

Woodward also released a statement following his resignation."I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world's greatest football club for the past 16 years," Woodward said in a statement. "The club is well-positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year.