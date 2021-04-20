Super League Plan Has Soccer Fans Revolting
The soccer world was rocked with the news of the proposed Super League. On Sunday, it was announced that 12 of the biggest soccer clubs in Europe are planning to break away to form "The Super League," which would be separate from the UEFA's Champions and Europa Leagues. The 12 teams that would be featured in the league are AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur.
However, it looks like the league won't happen as Chelsea and Manchester City have asked to leave the project. Additionally, UEFA said it would ban clubs from European competition if they joined the league. "If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever," UEFA said in a statement.
"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way." Here's a look at fans expressing their thoughts on the Super League.
The decision by Chelsea and Manchester City is – if confirmed – absolutely the right one and I commend them for it.
I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 20, 2021
"We know you played a big part in making this happen and we thank you for it, but please don't stop now," one fan replied to this tweet. "Follow through with your plans for dealing with the ownership rules for English clubs. It needs to change."
When UEFA announced the new UCL format it said "potential adjustments to the format approved could still be made if necessary".#SuperLeague Dirty Dozen are toothless.
Remove the +2 places for clubs with highest coefficient not to qualify IMMEDIATELY, give to actual champions.— Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) April 20, 2021
"You make it out as if UEFA are the good guys," one fan replied. "They want those teams in so they can make more money. After all this is done let's actually tackle UEFA, FIFA, Sky, BT etc."
Arsenal will go down in the history books as the club who never lost a #SuperLeague game.— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 20, 2021
"[Tottenham Hotspur] should wait until every teams pulls out of the [Super League] for us to be crowned champions," one fan stated. "Come on Spurs. We can do this."
If we do end up leaving the European Super League, it certainly won’t be because Stan Kroenke has suddenly developed a conscious. It’s because the money has disappeared. Regardless of what the future holds, the staff, players & fans deserve better than him. #KroenkeOut— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) April 20, 2021
"The Super League f— and good riddance to it," a Twitter user wrote. "Maybe those short-sighted free-thinkers - and there were plenty on here this afternoon - will have a good long think. Probably not like, but I can live with that."
❌Chelsea - OUT
❌Man City - OUT
❌Atletico - OUT
❌Barcelona - OUT
❌Man UTD - OUT
❌Ed Woodward - GONE
❌Andrea Agnelli - GONE
“the sUper LEagUe Will generATe more mOneY. iT’s MorE attRActiVe.”— Dahomi (@MoistySouls) April 20, 2021
"yOUNg PEOpLe AREN't iNtErEstEd iN FOOTbALl" 🤡🥴#SuperLeagueOut pic.twitter.com/fSvG4354CU
"I've had hangovers that lasted longer than the super league," one person revealed. "[Papa Flos] 10 year dream flushed down the bog in 2 days. Gotta love it."
🚨 According to @ElConfidencial, Boris Johnson was the main man in the collapse of the Super League.— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) April 20, 2021
One fan asked: "Did fans win or UEFA made compromise with Perez like he was asking something?"
Explaining Why So Many Soccer Fans Hate The "Super League" https://t.co/cuPRB7O8KR pic.twitter.com/JIJupY8Xdv— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 19, 2021
Another fan explained: "Pretty much equal to taking the California(except maybe the Kings), New York, Florida and then maybe Boston, Philly, Chicago NBA teams and put them in 1 league and saying f the rest of the NBA lol."