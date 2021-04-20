Super League Plan Has Soccer Fans Revolting

The soccer world was rocked with the news of the proposed Super League. On Sunday, it was announced that 12 of the biggest soccer clubs in Europe are planning to break away to form "The Super League," which would be separate from the UEFA's Champions and Europa Leagues. The 12 teams that would be featured in the league are AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it looks like the league won't happen as Chelsea and Manchester City have asked to leave the project. Additionally, UEFA said it would ban clubs from European competition if they joined the league. "If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever," UEFA said in a statement.

"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way." Here's a look at fans expressing their thoughts on the Super League.