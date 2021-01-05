Conor McGregor Promises 'a Masterpiece' Ahead of UFC Return, and Fans Sound Off

Conor McGregor will officially make his return to the octagon on Jan. 23, 2021, when he fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 257. The two men are taking part in a rematch of their battle from UFC 178, and the Irishman is already envisioning victory. McGregor is not one to shy away from making bold proclamations, and he continued the trend on Monday. He tweeted out that he is "promising a masterpiece."

The fans saw this tweet and responded with a variety of comments. Some declared that McGregor will knock out Poirier within the first 30 seconds of the fight. Others said that they only care about masterpieces involving Khabib Nurmagomedov choking out McGregor. The comments continued as critics and fans alike weighed in on McGregor's return to the octagon and his chances of finding success during UFC 257. Although some fans simply said that they plan on watching the fight while cracking open a bottle of McGregor's whiskey.