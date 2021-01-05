Conor McGregor Promises 'a Masterpiece' Ahead of UFC Return, and Fans Sound Off
Conor McGregor will officially make his return to the octagon on Jan. 23, 2021, when he fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 257. The two men are taking part in a rematch of their battle from UFC 178, and the Irishman is already envisioning victory. McGregor is not one to shy away from making bold proclamations, and he continued the trend on Monday. He tweeted out that he is "promising a masterpiece."
The fans saw this tweet and responded with a variety of comments. Some declared that McGregor will knock out Poirier within the first 30 seconds of the fight. Others said that they only care about masterpieces involving Khabib Nurmagomedov choking out McGregor. The comments continued as critics and fans alike weighed in on McGregor's return to the octagon and his chances of finding success during UFC 257. Although some fans simply said that they plan on watching the fight while cracking open a bottle of McGregor's whiskey.
Hoping for a masterpiece similar to this pic.twitter.com/MKGTXWEkMG— CouchsideMMA (@CouchsideMMA) January 5, 2021
I believe you. Dustin in January. Gaethje for the belt in May. Khabib November. The greatest year in mma history is loading pic.twitter.com/stK1eUtovB— Michael SNM (@SNM1Michael) January 5, 2021
Well, ya need a masterpiece of you're only gonna perform once every year or two man. Feels like you're wasting that fighter prime— Timothy (@Lukarule) January 5, 2021
1 round dusting for dustin pic.twitter.com/Su9nllhmF6— 3am warrior 😐 (@Gaethjeisagod) January 5, 2021
It's gonna be a good fight that will go on longer then the first but with the same result. Dustin is definitely going to throw in some wrestling to mix with his great stand up game but he still gets ticked every now and then and we haven't seen someone truly rock Conor yet.— Dylanjett (@zJett_) January 5, 2021
Name someone who hasn’t been beat by Khabib casual..— Lavish (@Levii_MD) January 5, 2021
Yep same result as last time. People saying Dustin isn’t the same fighter, well neither is Conner— Dontcometome,Illcometoyou (@vipr38) January 5, 2021
Nothing less expected from one of the greatest to ever do it!! Let's go champ!!😎👊 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/JmcbPlu5R7— Ashish Ranjan (@Caged_ash911) January 5, 2021
Bro please pray for more than 3 rounds of action man. I want to see a war😭.— SuhaiLMAO🥷WAR FIZIEV🦅 (@LamebredFighter) January 5, 2021
Buying UFC 257 is my birthday gift, to myself. Cannot wait! Also can’t wait to crack this open on the 23rd. pic.twitter.com/xxpd8p7Krh— Anthony Gould (@Gouldielocke) January 5, 2021
The King is back!!!— Lunch77 (@x808beats) January 5, 2021
Hoping for a masterpiece similar to this 😉 pic.twitter.com/BoDhN157J2— بـُوشا . (@boshaportugal) January 5, 2021
Conor let me actually make my popcorn this time ffs anytime i try make popcorn for one of ur fights i come back and the fights over 😂— TheDonThiago🇮🇪 (@DonThiagoo) January 5, 2021