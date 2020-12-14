UFC Drops First Trailer for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2

✖

The UFC is kicking off 2021 in style with a marquee matchup. Monday morning, the promotion dropped a trailer for UFC 257, the pay-per-view event headlined by Conor McGregor's return to the octagon. The Irishman will fight Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their battle from UFC 178.

The trailer surfaced on Twitter and properly hyped up the matchup. It showed highlights from the first battle, as well as bold statements from both fighters. Commentator Joe Rogan provided voiceover during the trailer as he talked about Poirier's ability as a knockout artist and his cardio. The video fittingly ended with McGregor laughing in a manner similar to the DC villain, the Joker.

"Conor, I'm going to take you out," Poirier said in the video. "[...] I'm one of the best in the world. One mistake, and it's over. I'm going to stop Conor by any means necessary." His comments and the trailer both created excitement among fight fans, and many responded by making their picks for the upcoming PPV event.

"As a honest Conor fan,I think Dustin Poirier will finish him in the second or third round," one person said. Others countered and proclaimed that the two-weight world champion is "too good" on his feet. They proclaimed that he would hand Poirier yet another loss.

McGregor previously revealed that he would be making a return to the octagon after retiring for the third time in his career. He confirmed that Poirier would be his opponent and that the fight would take place early in 2021. McGregor also proclaimed that he wanted to see the fight happen at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

"I accept, Jan 23rd is on!" McGregor wrote on Twitter. "My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny [Pacquiao]."

Poirier saw the tweet and the desired location, and he responded with a very simple question. He asked "what weight" in reference to their weight class. The two men previously faced off in the featherweight division, limiting them to 145 pounds. McGregor has also fought and won a title in the lightweight division — 146-155 pounds — while Poirier has spent time in both weight classes.