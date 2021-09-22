Watch Conor McGregor Throw Extremely Wild First Pitch During Cubs Game

Conor McGregor made history at the Chicago Cubs game. The UFC star threw out the first pitch at the Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, and to say the ball wasn’t a strike would be an understatement. Right as McGregor threw the ball, it went over the catcher’s head and went to the backstop. Some people on social media compared McGregor’s first pitch to 50 Cent and Anthony Fauci as being one of the worst in history.

Baseball is not in McGregor’s future, but he is looking to return to the octagon soon. In July, McGregor took on Dustin Poirier and lost due to a leg injury he suffered in the first round. In August, McGregor went to Instagram Live to give an update on his injury after leaving the doctor’s office.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Scan went well,” McGregor said,” per MMA Junkie. “Scan went very well. To be back on the bike, I’m back on the bike before he said I was going to be able to bear weight. I’m rocking (and) well ahead of schedule. Let’s keep it going. … It was good news. Good news at the doc’s.” McGregor also talked about not rushing back into things which could lead to another big injury.

“I’m being careful with it,” McGregor said. “I’m listening to what the doctors are saying. Everything else, I can’t physically do, I’m not pushing it too far after seeing what happened to Weidman recently. It’s in the back of my head that I go in there and maybe they say, ‘Oh, it’s not connected again. You have to go through this again.’ Look what happened to Weidman. I don’t think that’s the case with me. I know that’s not the case with me. I am a little bit nervous.”

McGregor is scheduled to remain in California until October. And while he can’t compete right now that doesn’t mean he’s never ready to fight. During the VMAs last weekend, McGregor nearly got into a brawl with Machine Gun Kelly. When asked about the almost fight, McGregor said “absolutely nothing happened. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy.” McGregor went to say, “I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers.”