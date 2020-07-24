Dr. Anthony Fauci May Have Topped 50 Cent for Worst First Pitch on MLB Opening Day

✖

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch of the 2020 MLB season, and like much of 2020, it did not go according to plan. Before the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees game, Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, came out to the pitcher's mound and threw the ceremonial first pitch. Not only did the ball not make it over the plate, but it was also a wide throw, which led to Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle, who was catching, leaving the plate to get the ball. Regardless, the Nationals were happy to have Fauci make an appearance since he's a Nationals fan.

"The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23," the Nationals said in a statement. "Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off our 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title."

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/04Tbkh7Voa — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2020

Before Fauci became a Nationals fan, he supported the Yankees as he grew up in New York. While on the YES Network back in April, Fauci said: "People who don't come from the New York area, at least are not old like I am and come from the New York area, don't realize that back then about half the people in Brooklyn were Yankees fans and there was a wonderful competitiveness and rivalry between the friends who were Dodgers fans versus Yankees fans."

Fauci's throw was compared to 50 Cent's first pitch as the worst in MLB history. The rap artist turned actor got ridiculed for his attempt at a pitch during a Mets game in 2014. The pitch was so bad, 50 Cent said he was ready to redeem himself.

"They have baseball cards with me throwing the pitch - real baseball cards that they made!" he said back in 2018. "I go, 'Wait a minute: Who cleared this?!' Whenever baseball comes up, there is no one worse than me, as far as throwing out a pitch."