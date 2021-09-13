UFC Star Conor McGregor Nearly Comes to Blows With Machine Gun Kelly on VMAs Red Carpet

Conor McGregor wanted to show off his fighting skills outside the octagon Sunday night at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet by almost coming to blows with musician Machine Gun Kelly. Several photographers spotted the UFC star and Kelly almost getting into a fight outside the Barclays Center before the show started. Megan Fox, who is dating the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer, walked the red carpet with Kelly moments before the incident.

One photo shows McGregor, who wore a pink suit jacket to the show, reaching over a group of people to get at Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. In another photo published on TMZ, a security staffer appears to be pushing back McGregor while a possible member of his entourage held him back. McGregor eventually got inside the Brooklyn arena, with MTV cameras panning away from the incident.

Sources later told TMZ that McGregor wanted a photo with Kelly, but the singer declined. Kelly pushed McGregor, who then tripped backward and spilled his drink. After McGregor steadied himself, he allegedly threw what was left of his drink at Kelly. The two stars’ teams broke up the fight before it could get worse. McGregor’s team also gave him back the cane he was using as he recovers from his recent injuries.

Another source told Page Six McGregor and Kelly “got into a fight at the top of the carpet” and needed to be “pulled apart.” Photographers “weren’t happy” about the situation, adding that they threated to “boycott” McGregor “because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn’t walk.” Another source said there was “Screaming” from witnesses and security struggled to hold McGregor back. Although there are photos of the fight, McGegor’s rep told Page Six it did not really happen. “Conor only fights fighters,” his rep said. The fight is surprising since it does not appear that Kelly and McGregor have any past feuds.

Kelly is set to perform “Papercuts” with drummer Travis Barker during the VMAs. He was also nominated for Best Alternative Video for “My Ex’s Best Friend,” his 2020 single with Blackbear. His competition includes Bleachers’ “Stop Making This Hurt,” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You,” “Shy Away” by Twenty One Pilots, and “Transparent Soul” by Willow and Barker.

McGregor was injured during his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier. He broke his left tibia during the last moments of the first round in the fight. During an Instagram Live session in August, he told fans he was making good progress. “Scan went well. Scan went very well. To be back on the bike, I’m back on the bike before he said I was going to be able to bear weight,” McGregor said at the time, reports the Mirror. “I’m rocking (and) well ahead of schedule. Let’s keep it going… It was good news. Good news at the docs. I think this bone is back together, to be honest.”