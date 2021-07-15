Dana White Reveals When Conor McGregor Will Return to UFC After Breaking Leg

✖

Conor McGregor will be out of action for a while after breaking his leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. But the question is when exactly will the UFC star get back in the octagon? UFC President Dana White recently spoke to TMZ and said that McGregor is out of the hospital and is hoping to see him competing sometime in 2022.

“I think they just released him right now from the hospital about 10, 15 minutes ago,” White said, as transcribed by MMA Junkie. “He’ll be in L.A. for a little while, and I don’t know if he’s going to fly home or what he’s going to do from there. He’ll be back in a year – yeah.” Earlier this week, McGregor posted a video after he got out of surgery. He didn't reveal how long he would be out but told fans he will be back.

“What’s up fight fans – ‘The Notorious’ here," McGregor said at the start of the video. "Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena – 21,800 fans in attendance."

McGregor broke his leg late in the first round, leading to him losing the match against Poirier. It was was the third time the two have met in a UFC bout with McGregor winning the first and Poirier winning the next two. Once McGregor is 100% healthy, it's likely the two will face each other the fourth time, especially with McGregor going after Poirier and his wife in a post-fight interview.

“We are going to fight again whether it’s in the octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said to reporters. "You don’t say the stuff he said. … My wife is solid as a rock. I’m not worried about that. That’s noise. He was saying he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that – that he was going to murder me. You don’t say stuff like that. You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either, but I know that that’s zero-chance. There is a chance somebody could die. You don’t say that. You don’t wish that on anybody.”