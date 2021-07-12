Dustin Poirier Reveals if He'll Face Conor McGregor for 4th Time

✖

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on Saturday night via doctor's stoppage. He has taken down McGregor in the last two meetings but is another rematch in the works? TMZ Sports recently caught up with Poirier and asked him if he would face McGregor again once he's healed from his leg injury.

"Anything is possible. I just have to get with my family, and see what's next," Poirier replied. He was also asked about McGregor's leg injury, which led to the match ending in the first round. "You never wanna see someone injured like that," Poirier said. "The recovery is gonna be hard and losing." What Poirier said to TMZ Sports comes after him telling reporters that another fight will happen but to get back at what McGregor said to him and his wife after the match.

Had no doubt in my mind that @DustinPoirier would be victorious in this trilogy. I'm still a bit shocked by the actions of @TheNotoriousMMA, especially after the fight. It left a sour taste in my mouth. He fights out of hatred. He's lost himself. The better person won. #UFC264 https://t.co/Owoq30Bc79 — 🇲🇹 Anderson 🇮🇹 (@b_donnny) July 12, 2021

“We are going to fight again whether it’s in the octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said, per MMA Junkie. You don’t say the stuff he said. … My wife is solid as a rock. I’m not worried about that. That’s noise. He was saying he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that – that he was going to murder me. You don’t say stuff like that. You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either, but I know that that’s zero-chance. There is a chance somebody could die. You don’t say that. You don’t wish that on anybody.”

UFC president Dana White also believes another fight will happen once McGregor gets healthy. “The fight didn’t get finished,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters after UFC 264. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor’s out, so Poirier will do his thing until Conor’s ready.” As far as when it will happen, it's still too early to tell.

“You can’t do the hypotheticals in this sport,” White said. “It’s all about timing, what’s going on, what’s happens since then. Conor goes into surgery tomorrow. We don’t know long how he’s going to be out. How much his rehab and therapy he’s going to need.” With Poirier being the top-ranked lightweight fighting in UFC, he will face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship very soon.