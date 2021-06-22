'College Bowl' With Peyton Manning: How to Watch and What Time Is the New NBC Game Show

✖

Peyton Manning returns to television Tuesday night with a new game show called College Bowl. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback will be the host of the show that will challenge college students out of the classroom and put their knowledge to the test while competing for academic scholarships. College Bowl will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.

College Bowl is a reboot of the game that aired on CBS and NBC for decades. As mentioned, Manning will be the host, but his brother, Cooper Manning, will be a sideline reporter. The two and their younger brother, Eli Manning, are executive producers on the show. The series has 10 episodes, and the schools taking game show are University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved college game show back to primetime with a fresh new spin that is sure to not only entertain but also inspire, Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, said in a press release back in November. “Peyton’s love for competition, sport and education makes him the perfect host and partner. It will be so much fun to showcase these college rivalries and, more importantly, the incredibly smart and talented students behind them.”

Peyton Manning is excited to be part of the reboot. “I’ve always loved intense college competition, so I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing back College Bowl," Manning said. "Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can’t wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team.” The 12 schools will compete in a bracketed tournament over four rounds where teams vie for the most points. The top two teams will advance to the final where they will compete head-to-head.

Manning is having a big year. Along with hosting College Bowl, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will have his ceremony in August. Earlier this year, Manning hosted another season on Peyton's Places which can be seen on ESPN+. In his NFL career, Manning won the MVP award five times and the Super Bowl twice.