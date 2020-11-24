Peyton Manning Hosting 'College Bowl' Reboot on NBC

✖

Peyton Manning can now add game show host to his resume. It was recently announced that NBC has ordered a 10-episode, straight-to-series revival of College Bowl, and Manning will be the host. The premiere date of the quiz show has yet to be announced.

In College Bowl, two teams of college students will face each other in a battle of scholarships and the title of College Bowl champions. 12 schools will compete in a tournament over four rounds, in which teams vie for the most points. Manning's brothers, Cooper and Eli, are also part of the show as they are executive producers.

"I've always loved intense college competition, so I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing back 'College Bowl,'" Manning said in a statement to Variety. "Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can’t wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team." College Bowl originally aired in the 1950s vial radio stations. It then aired on CBS for four years and was then seen on NBC from 1963 to 1970.

"We’re excited to bring this beloved college game show back to primetime with a fresh new spin that is sure to not only entertain but also inspire," Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal said in a statement. "Peyton’s love for competition, sport and education makes him the perfect host and partner. It will be so much fun to showcase these college rivalries and, more importantly, the incredibly smart and talented students behind them."

This news comes on the heels of Manning being named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. It's more than likely Manning will be voted in considering the career he had. When he retired from the NFL after the 2016 season, Manning was the all-time leader in passing yards (71,940) and passing touchdowns (539). He holds the record for missing passing touchdowns in a season (55), most passing yards in a season (5,477) and most touchdown passes in a game (7). He's played in four Super Bowls while winning two of them, won five MVP awards, was selected to the All-Pro Team 10 times and named to the Pro Bowl 14 times.