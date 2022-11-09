College Basketball Star Gethro Muscadin Dies After 10-Month Hospitalization

Gethro Muscadin, a college basketball star who played for the Kansas Jayhawks before transferring to the New Mexico Lobos, has died, the University of Kansas announced. He was 20 years old. Muscadin was involved in a single-vehicle accident 10 months ago and died from his injuries on Halloween night. The accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2021.

"Gethro left us late last night," Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a statement. "He was involved in a major car accident 10 months ago and has basically been in a non-responsive state since then. Although only here one year, Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time."

Heartbroken.



Rest In Peace Gethro Muscadin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z4MrVnmomO — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 1, 2022

Muscadin was from Haiti and moved to the U.S. in 2006 to pursue basketball. He played at Sunrise Christian Academy and Life Prep Academy in Kansas before heading to Aspire Academy in Kentucky. According to 247Sports, Muscadin was a three-star prospect and ranked the second-best player in the state of Kentucky. He committed to Kansas in 2019 and played for the Jayhawks during the 2020-21 season.

"We recruited Gethro to come in and be a contributor for us over time," Self said in a press release, per 247Sports. "He certainly got better daily during practice and was a terrific practice player. With the rules being such, with guys getting the year back, Gethro sees it's in his best interest to look into some other opportunities and we totally support and agree with that decision.

"If he continues to progress, gets stronger and keeps his athletic ability like it is now, he's going to be a really good player. We certainly wish him the very best and know that he will be successful. And he knows that we'll always cheer for him."

Muscadin appeared in 11 games that year before transferring to New Mexico in 2021. He started nine of 12 games for the Lobos last season before leaving the program in December. "We spoke after SMU, and I think we both agreed it wasn't the right fit for him," New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino told KRQE.com in December, per 247Sports. "We wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully, we can help him find a spot that is the right fit for him, and we'll help him with whatever we can moving forward."