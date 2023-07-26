Colin Kaepernick Works out With Dallas Cowboys Receiver

Colin Kaepernick just worked out with one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. On Monday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a promotional video in which he was throwing passes to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and other NFL stars at Nike's world headquarters in Oregon.

"The arm's still intact, strong arm," Lamb said in the video. "Deep balls, very nice. Man, he's still Kaep, now. (He's) still got it ..." Some of the other players working out with Kaepernick were wide receiver Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins, running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, running back Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots.

"Man, he looks great," Bourne said. "He looks good. The arm looks strong. He's got a rocket of an arm. He's got another good six years left." The last time Kaepernick played in the NFL game was on New Year's Day in 2017. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem which sparked controversy around the NFL and the country. At the end of the season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract after the 49ers told him they were going to release him. Kaepernick has been a free agent ever since.

Last year, Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team didn't offer him a contract."I've heard a lot of excuses over the years," Kaepernick said to Sports Illustrated earlier this month, "but most of the time it ends up, 'Oh, we're going to see how the guys that we have do.' With the Raiders' situation last year, that was [Jarrett] Stidham and Nick Mullens, which to me, you just compare résumés and capabilities, on top of the workout and the feedback, it's like, 'O.K., cool.'

"Obviously, there's something else within this decision. To me, that's typically what it ends up being, or has been for the last seven years. So, I just want the opportunity to come in, show what I can do on the field. Judge me based upon that, not the political bias that you have."