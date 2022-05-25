Colin Kaepernick to Work out for NFL Team, According to Report

✖

Colin Kaepernick is one step closer to returning to the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for a workout. Schefter said the workout was set to happen this week, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said the workout is happening on Wednesday.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. During the 2016 campaign, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, which led to a nationwide debate. Over the last few years, Kaepernick has become a social activist, which led to him writing books and producing television shows. In April, Kaepernick appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and said he's willing to be a backup QB.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick said. "But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door." Earlier this month, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he would welcome Kaepernick to the team, but the decision is not up to him.

"I believe in Colin Kaepernick," Davis said. "He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms."

Kaepernick, 34, was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. His career with the 49ers was up and down, but he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2012 season. In his six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Kaepernick also rushed for 2,300 yards, 13 touchdowns and holds the NFL record for most rushing yards in a game (181). If Kaepernick signs with the Raiders, he will join a quarterback room that includes starter Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens.