Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Is Reportedly Not Part of His Collusion Settlement

Colin Kaepernick will be in Atlanta on Saturday for a private workout for all 32 NFL teams, which means it’s possible he could be on a roster sooner than later. And while this workout is hosted by the NFL, it doesn’t mean Kaepernick got this workout through his collusion settlement with the league. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL wanted Kaepernick to complete the workout, but it was not required by the league after he settled his grievance case.

“Per a source with knowledge of the transaction, the settlement document between Kaepernick and the NFL did not require the league to organize and conduct a league-wide workout,” Florio wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The circumstances of the workout confirm this reality. If a workout were going to happen by agreement of the league and Kaepernick, it would have happened during the offseason, not in November. Also, the terms of the document would have provided for mutual agreement as to the time and place and other aspects of the workout; it’s now clear that the league set this up, without Kaepernick’s involvement and without regard to his input or preferences.”

What Florio said about the workout is the same thing Michael Silver of NFL Media reported. He said Kaepernick only had two hours to decide on attending the workout or not and the NFL determined on when and where it will take place. Once it was finalized Kaepernick went to Twitter to say that he’s been ready for this since 2016.

Back in 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL owners for collusion to keep him out of the league for protesting during the national anthem. Back in February of this year, the case was settled and former 49ers safety Eric Reid who kneeled with Kaepernick also filed a grievance which was also settled.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party,” a joint statement from Kaepernick and Reid read.

Reid is now a member of the Carolina Panthers. As for Kaepernick, if he has a strong showing in the workout, he could be getting a few calls from teams soon and he could be ready to make his return in 2020.