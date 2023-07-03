Colin Kaepernick Headlines New Football Video Game Featuring Current and Former NFL Players

A new football game featuring current and former NFL players is coming, and Colin Kaepernick is at the center of it. Over the weekend, Saber Interactive, in partnership with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and OneTeam Partners, announced its new video game called Wild Card Football. Kaepernick is featured in the game along with pro football stars like Patrick Mahomes, T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Justin Jefferson and Jalen Hurts.

"We set out to create a fast and fun experience that's pure adrenaline! Wild Card Football does just that by putting you in the cleats of your favorite pro players and ratcheting up the intensity with awesome new gameplay elements," Tim Willits, Chief Creative Officer at Saber Interactive, said in a statement. "Our collaboration with the NFLPA and OneTeam has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. Their expertise and support have helped us put a fresh twist on football. We can't wait for fans to build their dream teams and see how they stack up against other squads."

Are you ready? This is Wild Card Football 10/10/23. pic.twitter.com/SXFgFjE0qo — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 29, 2023

"This is such a nostalgic throwback to the classic arcade-style football games so many of us grew up with and loved. It's been a blast to be involved with the Saber team as they've put the game together," Kaepernick, who is on the cover of the game, said in a statement.

Wild Card Football is a new alternative to the Madden NFL franchise. As the official synopsis states, Wild Card Football "mixes extreme, 7-on-7 pigskin action with bombastic moves, style and energy. Mix-and-match players from your favorite teams to create the ultimate dream squad, customizing everything from logos, uniforms, playbooks and more. The unique Wild Card system lets fans change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities across a variety of game modes, including Season play, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer with full crossplay."

Wild Card Football will be available on Oct. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, XboxOne, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Stream. This will be the closest option to another NFL simulation game as EA Sports has an exclusivity deal with the league, making it the only NFL simulation game on the market for the last 20 years. Wild Card Football has a licensing deal with the NFLPA, but not the NFL itself, meaning real team names and logos won't be featured.