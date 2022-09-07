CM Punk to Be Fired or Suspended by AEW, According to Report

CM Punk could be gone from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) very soon. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Punk and producer Ace Steel are among the long list of members who could be suspended due to the fight they were involved in following the AEW All Out media scrum. Barrasso also reports that Punk and Steel could be fired by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The fight was caused by the comments Punk made during the media scrum. The AEW World Champion, who won the title at All Out by beating Jon Moxley, attacked The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, MJF, "Hangman" Adam Page and his former friend Colt Cabana. It was reported that following the scrum, Punk got into an altercation with The Young Bucks and Omega in a locker room. While Punk and Steel are awaiting their status with the company, AEW reportedly suspended everyone involved in the fight, including Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bicks), Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler.

Punk made the comments in front of AEW president Tony Kahn. He first went after Cabana, who reportedly moved to the Ring of Honor roster when Punk signed with AEW. "Now, it's 2022. I haven't been friends with this guy since at least 2014, late 2013," Punk said, per Wrestling Observer. "The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn't f—ing manage a Target and they spread lies and bulls— and put into the media that I got somebody fired when I have f— all to do with him, want nothing to do with him, do not care where he works, where he doesn't work, where he eats, where he sleeps."

Punk then went after Page. "What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— 'Hangman' Adam Page to go out on national television and f—ing go into business for himself? For what? What did I do? What did I ever do? Didn't do a godd— thing." Punk has been with AEW since August 2021 and has already won the AEW World Championship twice. He's also known for his time in WWE where he was a Triple Crown Champion.