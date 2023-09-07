Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas Reveals How Team Can Have Succesful 2023 Season (Exclusive)

The Cleveland Browns have had an interesting few years. The team made the playoffs in 2020, which was their first postseason appearance since 2002. And in a surprising move, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson last year, and he was suspended for the first 11 games of the season due to his sexual harassment allegations. PopCulture.com spoke to Cleveland Browns legend and NFL Network analyst Joe Thomas who revealed how the browns can get back on track are reach the playoffs.

"I think they need more consistent play from the quarterback position," Thomas exclusively told PopCulture. "I think everybody knows by now how important today's game is to having a great quarterback. So Deshaun being that he had the huge lay-off, not playing in Houston his last season, then he was suspended the first 11 games of the year last year in Cleveland. He just was really rusty, and he didn't really have the opportunity to work into the system with Kevin Stefanski to get comfortable in that system, get comfortable with those receivers, and his play was up and down. And I think if you get consistent play from your quarterback, and the Browns get a little bit better defensive play on the other side of the football, fewer breakdowns, fewer coverage busts in the secondary, I think they're going to be really happy where they end up the season."

Watson played in the team's final six games of the 2022 season and threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions and posted a 79.1 quarterback rating. It was the first time Watson had seen the field since the end of the 2020 season when he was with the Houston Texans. With Watson having some games under his belt as the Browns quarterback, the team has a chance to be one of the surprises of the year.

And the one thing that helps the Browns is the NFL has been about having different teams be at the top each year, despite the Kansas City Chiefs coming in as Super Bowl champions. "If you gave me the Chiefs, or the field, and a bet, I would always take the field, because it's impossible to know what's going to happen during an NFL season," Thomas said. "And there's so many good teams, there's so many good coaches, so many great quarterbacks that it's tough to just pick one team. But if I had to pick just one team, I certainly wouldn't bet against [Patrick] Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with all that they've done and all the guys that they have coming back, including the two that are the most important, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes."