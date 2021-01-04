Cleveland Browns Reach Playoffs for First Time in 18 Years, and Social Media Goes Wild
The Cleveland Browns have done it. On Sunday, the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 to finish 11-5 on the year. Because of their strong record, the Browns have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They will face the Steelers again in the first round of postseason play Sunday night.
"We expected to be here," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said after the game, per the team's official website. "We have worked extremely hard to get here. We are excited to have a chance to be the playoffs. The feeling of walking off the field and the energy in the stadium, playing 'Cleveland Rocks' I can see an old school video going on and I can look up and see old school highlights of players like (Browns Legends QBs) Brian Sipe, Bernie Kosar and some old-schoolers on there and for it to be that loud with the limited number of fans, it is a special moment for us."
Along with reaching the playoff for the first time in 18 years, the Browns are looking to win their first playoff game since 1995 (1994 season) when Bill Belichick was the head coach. Since 1990, the Browns have only made the playoffs twice, and their 11-5 record matches their best total during that span. And because of that, fans lost it on social media.
“And the only thing that’s missing is all of you.” 🥺
The Jim Donovan radio call we’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/LSTrzvudl6— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2021
prevnext
WE’RE IN. pic.twitter.com/IkSNZiJzrd— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2021
My grandpa was the reason I got into the browns. On his death bed when we drafted @bakermayfield he said “This is the guy who’s going to lead us to the playoffs” and he was right. God I miss that man.— Beanie (@BeanieGundy) January 3, 2021
prevnext
Cleveland Browns. An NFL PLAYOFF team. pic.twitter.com/NEKvuAj9z4— Blair in Lakewood (@blairinlakewood) January 4, 2021
Baker was HYPE after the Browns clinched a playoff spot 🗣️ @bakermayfield @Browns pic.twitter.com/D8YuKuUd1L— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 3, 2021
prevnext
According to NFL merchandise mover Fanatics, #Browns outselling others across all sports across their network since team clinched playoff berth. Baker Mayfield's jersey is #2 seller.— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 4, 2021
Imagine the Cleveland Browns ending the Pittsburgh Steelers season.
In the playoffs.
With the world watching. pic.twitter.com/Yaa3eun9nV— Nick Karns (@karnsies817) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Kevin Stefanski should be your 2020 NFL Coach of the Year.
-Won 11 games.— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 4, 2021
-Most wins by a first-year #Browns head coach since Paul Brown (12) in 1946
-Best finish for the franchise since 1994.
-Ended 18-year playoff drought.
@Browns fans we’re in the playoffs, #Smokeemifyougotem pic.twitter.com/WXO1A6duZD— Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) January 3, 2021
prevnext
Current mood!!!!....Playoff time for us @Browns !!! pic.twitter.com/hxoMIKLVdk— michael symon (@chefsymon) January 3, 2021
Browns Steelers. SNF IN THE PLAYOFFS!!!— Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Victory Monday - was yesterday a dream? No it’s real !!! #Browns Playoffs and yes I slept like this 👍 pic.twitter.com/U0zdUTSZL2— Paul Brown🇬🇧 Browns 🏈/ Food 🌶/ London💂Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) January 4, 2021
The 11-5 Cleveland #Browns are heading to the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/FxWBcoFDZl— Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) January 4, 2021
I saw my first browns game in-person today and we beat the STEELERS to go to the PLAYOFFS!!! I’m emotional pic.twitter.com/9S4FhhjMMi— Anna Popa (@anna_popa) January 3, 2021
prev
No upcoming coaching search
No GM search
No mass firings
No question at QB
No more missing the playoffs
Feels good be a #Browns fan.— Joe B (@JoeB_inCLE) January 4, 2021