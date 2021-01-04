Cleveland Browns Reach Playoffs for First Time in 18 Years, and Social Media Goes Wild

The Cleveland Browns have done it. On Sunday, the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 to finish 11-5 on the year. Because of their strong record, the Browns have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They will face the Steelers again in the first round of postseason play Sunday night.

"We expected to be here," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said after the game, per the team's official website. "We have worked extremely hard to get here. We are excited to have a chance to be the playoffs. The feeling of walking off the field and the energy in the stadium, playing 'Cleveland Rocks' I can see an old school video going on and I can look up and see old school highlights of players like (Browns Legends QBs) Brian Sipe, Bernie Kosar and some old-schoolers on there and for it to be that loud with the limited number of fans, it is a special moment for us."

Along with reaching the playoff for the first time in 18 years, the Browns are looking to win their first playoff game since 1995 (1994 season) when Bill Belichick was the head coach. Since 1990, the Browns have only made the playoffs twice, and their 11-5 record matches their best total during that span. And because of that, fans lost it on social media.