Clay Matthews to File Grievance Against Los Angeles Rams

Clay Matthews is filing a grievance against the Los Angeles Rams over $2 million in unpaid guarantees, according to ESPN. This comes after Matthews and Todd Gurley went to social media to vent their frustrations over the money owed to them from the Rams after being cut from the team in March. Matthews decided to take his case to the NFL Players Association, and they will file the grievance on his behalf.

As for Gurley, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reported that he will not file a grievance against the Rams. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons after being shown the door in Los Angeles. "I'm told Falcons RB Todd Gurley will not file a grievance against the Rams over the money owed to him after being released," McClure wrote. "The Rams owe Gurley a $7.55 million roster bonus, but offset language can reduce that to $5.05 million. Gurley’s former teammate, Clay Matthews, is filing a grievance against the Rams over $2 million in unpaid guarantees, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Gurley signed a one-year, $5.5 contract with the Falcons that is still pending a physical."

Matthews signed a two-year deal with the Rams, and it included $5.5 million in guarantees. He is still owed a $2 million roster bonus, but it's possible the Rams could be waiting to see where he signs next. ESPN also reported the Rams could argue the "language in the contracts of Gurley and Matthews allows a short-term deferral of payment for tax purposes."

"They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed. We're going to pay them," Rams general manager Les Snead said to the NFL Network before the NFL draft. "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money, and they're going to get that money."

Matthews joined the Rams in 2019 after spending his first 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In his one season in Los Angeles, Matthews recorded 37 tackles and eight sacks in 13 games. He was drafted by the Packers in the first round in 2009 and became one of the top linebackers in the NFL. Along with winning a Super Bowl, Matthews was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was selected to the All-Pro team three times.