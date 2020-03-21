Los Angeles Rams Release LB Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews is now looking for a new NFL team. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they have released the six-time Pro Bowl linebacker after signing with the team last year. He played in 13 games in 2019 and recorded 37 tackles, eight sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 13 games.

Matthews signed with the Rams after spending his first 10 years with the Green Bay Packers. One of the reasons Matthews signed with the Rams was the fact he was closer to home as he was raised in the Southern California area. He said to the Rams official website last year: “Obviously I’ve only played for one team, but there’s something different — an energy around here and I think that stems from being successful, but that ultimately comes from the right people being on this team. The thing is that when you have a young team, you have to make sure you have that right core of players and veteran leadership.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Defensive coordinator] Wade Phillips is a big fan of Clay Matthews and really always has been,” Ian Rapoport said in a video hit for the NFL Network at the time. “Clay Matthews lives in the L.A. area. A lot of people want to be on the west coast. The Rams have become a potential landing spot for some of these veterans to play however many more years they want to play and have a chance.”

Matthews became a household name during his time with the Packers. When the team won the Super Bowl in 2010, Matthews and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were featured in multiple State Farm commercials. That led to him starring in other commercials over the years and was one of the most popular NFL players in the early 2010s.

In 2009, Matthews was drafted by the Packers in the first round and he turned heads after recording 51 tackles, 10 sacks and seven passes defended. The following year, Matthews tallied a career-high 13.5 sacks to go along with his 60 tackles, four passed defended and one interception which was returned for a touchdown. He was named to the All-Pro First Team that season and was named to the Pro Bowl in his first four years in Green Bay. In his 11 seasons, Matthews has notched 91.5 sacks and six interceptions.