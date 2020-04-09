Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews Accuse Los Angeles Rams of Late Payments After Being Released

Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews are still waiting for their paychecks from the Los Angeles Rams. Both players were released by the team last month, which led to them saving close to $10 million in salary-cap space for the 2020 season. But both are wondering if the team saved too much money. Gurley and Matthews took to social media and accused them of late payments. Gurley, who has now agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons, was the first to sound off. He revealed that the Rams are “past due,” and also told them to send him money “ASAP.”

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

Matthews quickly responded by saying, “You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too.” Fans on Twitter have been critical of the two for requesting money from the Rams. As for the team’s response, they believe “they are in full compliance with the language in the players’ contracts,” according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. The Rams have not officially commented on the situation.

Cutting Gurley was a surprise considering the team signed him to a four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2018. The Rams designated his release as post-June 1, which means they can spread the dead-money cap charge of $11.75 million in the next two years. They will also earn $5.5 million in cap saving on June 2. Rams head coach Sean McVay was recently asked about his thoughts of Gurley being cut, and he didn’t think it would happen.

“I don’t think so,” McVay said Monday as he talked reporters for the first time since Gurley was released last month per ESPN. “I think as you continue to accumulate experience, especially in this role, you never take anything for granted and the amount of perspective that you have now … but to say that was something that I think you could have ever anticipated, I think the answer is no.”

As for Matthews, the Rams saved $3.75 million in salary cap-space by cutting the veteran linebacker. He was due a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus, but his contract had offsetting language. Gurley is looking for a new start with the Falcons after winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, and leading the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance the following year. Matthews signed with the Rams last year after spending 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.