Major Update on Chuck Liddell and Wife Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Chuck Liddell and his estranged wife Heidi will not face charges in their domestic violence case. According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles District Attorney has decided not to prosecute the couple after they were allegedly involved in an altercation last week. Liddell was arrested for the altercation but was quickly released.

TMZ Sports says that authorities spoke with Liddell, Heidi and their child. They determined that nobody was seriously hurt and the altercation turned physical after Liddell and Heidi got into an argument. The couple’s daughter told prosecutors she saw her parents pushing each other, and the report said that Chuck had a red mark on his face. Heidi was not seen with any visible injuries but did receive a citation for the incident.

Because of the alleged altercation, Liddell filed for divorce from his wife. He released a statement on Instagram page, saying: “While the information about the case will be revealed in due course, I believe it’s important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.”

Liddell continued: “This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has not reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time” Liddell 51, officially retired from fighting last year. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009 as part of the pioneer wing after winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship twice.

“I’m officially retired right now … for now,” Liddell said at the time. His last match was in 2018 when he lost to his top rival Tito Ortiz. Before that bout, Liddel’s last match was in 2010 when he last to Rich Franklin at UFC 115. During his career, Liddell has taken on top UFC stars such as Ortiz, Randy Couture, Rashad Evans and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.