Chuck Liddell Arrested in Los Angeles

Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday morning in Los Angeles for domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports. The L.A. Sherriff’s Department received a call about a fight at Liddel’s home. When police arrived, they investigated and determined that the former UFC star was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. The alleged victim is Liddel’s wife, and TMZ said she didn’t need any medical attention.

Liddell was taken to jail, and the bail was set at $20,000. Later in the morning, Liddel was released from jail in L.A. and appeared to be in good spirits. He didn’t speak to reporters but acknowledged them with a fist pump as he left. According to MMA Fighting, Liddell is due to appear in Van Nuys Cout in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Liddell, 51. was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009 after having a very successful career. In his MMA career, Liddell has posted a 21-9 record and won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in 2005. He took on some of the top fighters in the company at the time such as Randy Couture, Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans and Tito Ortiz. Liddell retired after losing to Rich Franklin at UFC 115 in 2010.

“I was in great shape for that fight,” Liddell said in a 2011 interview with Sports Illustrated. “I’d done everything right in training. And I was winning the fight. I had the fight won, really, if I could have made it through the last few seconds of the round. But things didn’t turn out right. And afterward I talked to my coach, John Hackelman, and we decided it just wasn’t there for me anymore. I was no longer able to take a shot.”

In 2018, Liddell returned to the octagon to face Ortiz for the third time. He lost the match in the first round via knockout. It was revenge for Ortiz as he lost to Liddel in the first two meetings “When Tito and Chuck fought for the first time, I told Chuck ‘I want your shorts and your gloves that you beat the snot out of him in,’” UFC president Dana White said in a 2013 radio interview, per talkSport. “I put them in a glass case and hung them up in my house! That’s a fact. I hung it up right in my house, every time I walked in the trunks were right there.”