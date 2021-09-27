Chiefs Give Health Update on Andy Reid Following His Hospitalization After Loss

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was sent to the hospital after the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and the team now has an update on his health. The Chiefs released a statement on Sunday night stating Reid’s health scare took a positive turn, as he was in “stable condition” after feeling ill during the game. He was on the sidelines and spoke to the players before being taken in an ambulance.

“Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game,” the team said, per TMZ Sports. “He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition.” Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that Reid was taken to the hospital due to dehydration. It was also reported that once Reid left for the hospital, he was in good spirits. Assistant head coach Dave Toube spoke to the media in place of Reid.

Peter King of NBC Sports believes Reid won’t miss too much time if any. “Too early to tell whether Reid will have to miss some time,” King wrote. “My guess is if there’s doubt, he’ll push to coach, to try to get the team out of one of the few holes in his nine-year coaching tenure in Kansas City. But I’d also guess his medics will have much to say about that too.”

It’s likely Reid will be back on the field with the Cheifs take on his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Before becoming the head coach in Kansas City Reid was the Eagles coach from 1999-2012. He won 130 regular-season games with the Eagles and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2004. Reid was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2002, and the Eagles elected him to be part of the 75th Anniversary Team.

In 2013, Reid became the head coach of the Chiefs. In over eight seasons with the Chiefs, Reid has won 92 games and has never had a losing season. He has led the Cheifs to the playoffs every year except for 2014 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2019. Last year, the Chiefs posted a 14-2 record but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.