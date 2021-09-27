Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Hospitalized After Sunday’s Game vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was transported to a local hospital after feeling ill following Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team told ESPN. Reid was treated for dehydration and expected to recover. He was on the sidelines until the end of the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss and returned to the locker room to address the team before leaving in an ambulance.

“Head coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game,” the team said in a statement, per NFL.com. “He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, and [as] a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition.”

ESPN said at least one player, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, said he was unaware anything was going on with Reid. Assistant head coach Dave Toub spoke to the media in place for Reid, who was on his way to the University of Kansas Health System. It was reported that Reid was in good spirits when he departed.

“I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!!” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted. “One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!” Reid’s hospitalization comes after the Chiefs’ second loss of the season. After reaching the Super Bowl the last two years, Kansas City is off to a slow start with a 1-2 record, which puts them in last place in the AFC West. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes the team can turn things around as they still have 14 games to play.

“Everybody isn’t happy with how we played. Whenever you lose a game at home to a divisional opponent, it isn’t a good thing,” Mahomes said, per the team’s official website. “We haven’t had a lot of that in my time here, but it’s about how you respond. We have a long season ahead of us. It looks really dim right now, but if we can find a way to get better from this and learn how to win these types of games, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.”