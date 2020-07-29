Chiefs Show off Coronavirus-Altered Locker Room, Plexiglass Barriers

✖

NFL teams are back at their respective facilities in order to take part in training camps. This is not a normal year considering that the COVID-19 pandemic is a major concern, and teams are taking steps to protect players and coaches. The Kansas City Chiefs just showed off a glimpse of the locker room and some unique additions.

The defending Super Bowl champions released a video on Wednesday as a teaser for an upcoming short film, Adapt and Overcome. Team President Mark Donovan showed some of the safety procedures at the facility while explaining that the team "totally revamped our entire facility to accommodate." This served as the narration for a look at the team's locker room. In order to keep players separated, the Chiefs put large plexiglass barriers between each locker.

The video continued with a brief look at some of the other procedures in place to keep players healthy. There were mandatory temperature checks prior to entering the facility, as well as required social distancing. Chairs in the team meeting room were placed six feet apart. "Adapt and overcome," Donovan said in response to a team employee talking about the strategies.

The Detroit Lions also released photos on Wednesday showing off the plans for training camp and into the season. The NFC North team showed off the locker room, which also featured plexiglass barriers between each locker. The Lions had larger spaces between each locker to account for social distancing guidelines.

While the various teams are taking steps to ensure that players are safe, this does not necessarily mean that the top roster members will show up. There are multiple players that have taken the opt-out option of the NFL and NFLPA's agreement. They can skip the 2020 season due to health or safety concerns. Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first to take this option and others soon followed.

In the days since Duvernay-Tardif announced his decision, players from several other teams confirmed they would miss the season. Denver Broncos defensive lineman Kyle Peko, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce all opted out. The New England Patriots had the most players take this option as six contributors announced their intention to skip the season.