'Cheer' Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cheer, a documentary series about the cheerleading program at Navarro College, debuted on Jan. 8 on Netflix. Fans and critics alike immediately expressed their adoration for this series and called for a second season. They wanted to learn more about Jerry Harris, La'Darius Marshall and the other members of the squad and follow their journeys after the 2019 national championship victory. Netflix has not confirmed a second season of the show, but the fans are still clamoring for more information. Specifically, they want to know where the prominent cast members went. Did Harris stay at Louisville? Did Lexi Brumback ever return to the team? These fans have several questions and concerns after watching Cheers' first season. Where did these cheerleaders go?

Jerry Harris View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremiah Harris (@jerry.h.arris) on Apr 8, 2020 at 2:45pm PDT The runaway star of Cheer, Jerry Harris created a multitude of fans during the first season of the docuseries. Major stars such as the Houston Texans' JJ Watt were invested in Harris and announced they "would riot" if he didn't make the mat. Harris made his way to the University of Louisville but later departed. He wanted to return to Navarro College and his team.

Monica Aldama View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Aldama (@monicaaldama) on Apr 21, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT Coach Monica Aldama has been very busy following the first season of Cheer. She has visited multiple talk shows along with members of her squad and has talked to Oprah about the success. While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed her preparation time for a potential 15th national championship, Aldama is still working on making her team better. She just occasionally does so in an empty practice facility.

Lexi Brumback View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Brumback (@lexisbrumback) on May 5, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT Cheer fans expressed their sadness and disappointment when Lexi Brumback departed the squad. She allegedly had illegal substances in her car, resulting in her being kicked off the team. However, coach Monica Aldama gave Brumback a second chance and allowed her to return to the cheerleading team for another year.

Gabi Butler View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabi Butler (@gabibutler1617) on May 5, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT Gabi Butler has one year of eligibility remaining at Navarro College, but it's unclear if she will return. Cosmopolitan reports that she still cheers for Top Gun All Stars in Miami, Florida. However, Butler did tell her coach that she would be "the backup" if needed. Her Instagram account is filled with practice videos and photos in the sun and occasionally in the water.

La'Darius Marshall View this post on Instagram A post shared by La’Darius Marshall (@ladarius_marshall17) on May 9, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT La'Darius Marshall's future with Navarro College appeared to be in doubt at the end of the first season. He was coaching a children's cheer squad and had openly contemplated joining the army. Working as a personal trainer was also an option. However, he is back at Navarro for what is expected to be his final season with the team. Although the season came to an end early when the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship was canceled due to coronavirus.

Morgan Simianer View this post on Instagram A post shared by MORGAN SIMIANER (@morgannlyn) on Apr 3, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT Morgan Simianer drew attention during the first season for her story and personality. There were questions about whether or not she would return for another year at Navarro College and potentially a second season on the docuseries. According to Oprah Magazine, the Buick partner has announced that she will return to Navarro for a third year.