Social Media Blasts Charles Barkley for Defending Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting
Charles Barkley's recent comments on the Breonna Taylor shooting raised a lot of eyebrows. On TNT's Inside the NBA Thursday night, Barkley defended the officers involved in the Taylor shooting, which led to her death back in March. He said because Taylor's boyfriend shot at the officers, it's not the same as some of the other cases where the police are seen shooting at unarmed Black people.
"I don't think this one was like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery and things like that," Barkley said. "I feel sad that this young lady lost her life. I think this one was — the no-knock warrant is something we need to get rid of ... across the board. But I am worried to lump all these situations in together." He also said, "I just feel bad that the young lady lost her life. But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop. So like I say, even though I am really sorry she lost her life, I just don't think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery." Barkley is also against the Defund the Police movement, and his comments led to a lot of backlash on social media.
Charles Barkley says you can't put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39— gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020
i know Charles Barkley did NOT just say on national television — “i’m sad Breonna Taylor lost her life, but we can’t forget her boyfriend did fire at a cop first.”
please tell me i heard that wrong incorrectly ...— Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) September 25, 2020
I’ll say this a million times, when black women are abused or facing trauma, even MURDERED 100% of the time a black man will throw her under a bus.
Charles Barkley Faces Backlash Over Breonna Taylor Comments During NBA Pregame Show | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/SefvrYeQIE— Petol Weekes (@Petolweekes) September 25, 2020
Can someone educate Charles Barkley and Shaquille Oneal on the facts about Breonna Taylor— BlackCoffeeNosugar (@blacknsugar) September 25, 2020
Charles Barkley gave racists a lifeline & defended Breonna Taylor's killers pic.twitter.com/vgw1g7OdhK— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 25, 2020
Look at Charles Barkley using his platform to insinuate Breonna Taylor’s murder was somehow justified. Chuck, if you have no value to add then please get out of the way. pic.twitter.com/HOXLL6QOzE— Deepak Okra (@EasyStreetKeys) September 25, 2020
charles barkley just defended the murder of Breonna Taylor. And now Ernie Johnson is talking about how wrong "abolishing the police" is with all the "good cops" out there— Abolish The Conditions That Produce The Prison (@jaybeware) September 25, 2020
They are not capable of intelligently discussing Breonna Taylor’s murder. They embarrassed themselves on @NBAonTNT. They should have kept their comments off camera. Charles Barkley sounded like an uninformed idiot as usual. smh.— Cynthia Marie💗💚 (@iamcynmarie) September 25, 2020
CHARLES BARKLEY just said that he’s sorry Breonna Taylor lost her life, but we need to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the police first & actually shot one. He said we can’t put this in the same category as the Ahmaud Arbery case. 🤦🏽♀️— Bobbi ✨💫 (@bobbiphoenixx) September 25, 2020
There’s more context to Charles Barkley’s “stop saying defund the police” comment...headlines are misleading.
There is no more context to Charles Barkley’s Breonna Taylor comments...he really said that bs.— Vαℓαrie ♛ (@LeeenaBellle87) September 25, 2020
I wonder if Shaq/Charles Barkley’s tone would be different if Breonna Taylor was their daughter . Like y’all need to read the room when it comes to us regular degular black folks. That money be makin mafuckas forget . I would never .— Kincy (@marcuskincy) September 25, 2020
Need to send some un-uniformed undercover officers to break down Charles Barkley's door without knocking and see if his initial reaction to that incident changes his mind. Reminder, the charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend were dropped because he was acting in self defense— Ben (@whoisben) September 25, 2020
@NBAonTNT Why does Charles Barkley and Shaq not know all the details pertaining to the Breonna Taylor case but think that they can freely discuss it without actual facts? Horrible.— Dom. (@dominoedoe) September 25, 2020
Charles Barkley said we can’t put Breonna Taylor’s case in same breath as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery because we have to account for Breonna’s boyfriend shooting at the officer. pic.twitter.com/H4osAVKlKD— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) September 25, 2020
I just....like...why read Bron's very heartfelt tweet about Breonna Taylor, only to follow it up w/ Charles Barkley basically saying, "It's sad, but her boyfriend fired first so....*kanye shrug*"
Please stop talking about things if you don't have the range. It's okay to be quiet— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 25, 2020