Social Media Blasts Charles Barkley for Defending Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting

Charles Barkley's recent comments on the Breonna Taylor shooting raised a lot of eyebrows. On TNT's Inside the NBA Thursday night, Barkley defended the officers involved in the Taylor shooting, which led to her death back in March. He said because Taylor's boyfriend shot at the officers, it's not the same as some of the other cases where the police are seen shooting at unarmed Black people.

"I don't think this one was like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery and things like that," Barkley said. "I feel sad that this young lady lost her life. I think this one was — the no-knock warrant is something we need to get rid of ... across the board. But I am worried to lump all these situations in together." He also said, "I just feel bad that the young lady lost her life. But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop. So like I say, even though I am really sorry she lost her life, I just don't think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery." Barkley is also against the Defund the Police movement, and his comments led to a lot of backlash on social media.