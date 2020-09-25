Charles Barkley Defends Officers Involved in Shooting of Breonna Taylor, Blasts 'Defund the Police' Movement

✖

Charles Barkley is sad that Breonna Taylor died back in March but urges people not to place the incident in the same category as the death of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. On the TNT's Inside the NBA on Thursday, the Pro Basketball Hall Famer shared his thoughts on the Taylor shooting as a grand jury in Kentucky didn't directly charge the three officers involved. Barkley said because Taylor's boyfriend shot at the officers first, it's not the same as the cases seen on TV where unarmed Black people are being shot by the police.

"I don't think this one was like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery and things like that," Barkley said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel sad that this young lady lost her life. I think this one was — the no-knock warrant is something we need to get rid of ... across the board. But I am worried to lump all these situations in together." Barkley went on to say, "I just feel bad that the young lady lost her life. But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop. So like I say, even though I am really sorry she lost her life, I just don't think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery." Shaquille O'Neal, who is also a co-host on Inside the NBA, agreed with Barkley.

Charles Barkley says you can't put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

"You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was aking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to intent. A homicide occurred and we're sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back."

Barkley is also against the defund the police movement which started back in the summer with the death of Floyd. "I hear these fools on TV talking about defund the police and things like that ... I’m like, wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters? When we have crime in our neighborhoods?"

Barkley and O'Neal's thoughts are very different from another former NBA star Jalen Rose. During ESPN's coverage of the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 4 Eastern Conference Finals matchup, Rose shouted, "It'd also be a great day to arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor."