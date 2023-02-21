Charles Barkley in Talks to Host CNN Show

Charles Barkley could have his own show very soon. According to Dylan Byers of Puck, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht is in negotiations with the NBA legend to have him host a news-oriented primetime show." The show would have Barkley interview "newsmakers, journalists, and other guests about various topics of the day."

"Chris is having conversations with dozens of culturally relevant individuals from the worlds of news, sports, entertainment and comedy," CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told Byers. This news comes shortly after Barkley signed a contract extension with TNT to continue hosting Inside the NBA. Barkley will continue his hosting duties on the NBA pregame and postgame show if he lands the CNN gig.

Barkley, who just turned 60 has been with TNT since 2000 and has won four Sports Emmy Awards for his work on the show. The new contract he signed with TNT is for 10 years and is worth around $100 million. In an interview with 106.7 The Fan Washington D.C. in 2021, Barkley revealed when he was going to retire from broadcasting.

"I'm trying to hang on for another couple of years until I'm 60, and they can kiss my a—," Barkley said who turned 58 in February. "I'm only working until 60. I've already told them that. I've said 'Yo I'm not working until the day I die.' That's just stupid. And if I don't have enough money by now, I'm an idiot anyway, so they should fire me anyway."

Barkley signed the contract extension with his Inside the NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. "Our partnership with the NBA is very important to us and this long-term agreement with the Inside the NBA team is recognition of their significance to that relationship," Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said in a statement. "Inside the NBA epitomizes the creativity and innovative spirit we've established throughout our successful, long-standing legacy with the league."

Barkey played in the NBA from 1984-2000. He was selected to play in the All-Star game 11 times, named to the All-NBA Team 10 times, named NBA MVP in 1993 and led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993 but lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.