Charles Barkley Reveals When He'll Leave 'Inside the NBA'

Charles Barkley just announced when he'll retire from doing NBA commentary. While appearing on 106.7 The Fan Washington D.C., Barkley talked about a number of topics, including how long will he work on Inside the NBA before enjoying the retired life.

"I'm trying to hang on for another couple of years until I'm 60, and they can kiss my a—," Barkley said who turned 58 in February. "I'm only working until 60. I've already told them that. I've said 'Yo I'm not working until the day I die.' That's just stupid. And if I don't have enough money by now, I'm an idiot anyway, so they should fire me anyway." Barkley went on to say that "we can't have fun anymore" as he was talking about people trying to get him fired for the things he says on Inside the NBA.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barkley's salary is $6 million and has a net worth of $50 million. Barkley has appeared as an NBA studio analyst since 2000 and has won multiple Sports Emmy Awards for his work. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Barkley is signed through the 2024-25 season but it took some convincing to get him to sign an extension.

“I think about it every year. I’m not going to work [expletive] forever. I can promise you that,” the former 76ers star told reporters Tuesday at a March Madness media event in New York back in 2019 when talking about retirement. He went on to say “At some point you’re going to be too old to have fun and enjoy life … I don’t think you can say, ‘Let me just work my butt off and then when I turn 70 I can enjoy life.’ I don’t think you got a lot of [expletive] left after 70."

Barkley played in the NBA from 1984-2000 and made around $40 million. He is considered one of the best players in NBA history as he was named to the league's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. He won the NBA MVP award in 1993 named to the All-Star team 11 times and was a 10-time selection to the All-NBA team. During his MVP season, Barkley led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals but lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.