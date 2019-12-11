Chargers QB Philip Rivers Hilariously Trash-Talks Jaguars After Touchdown Pass and Fans Sound Off

Los Angeles Chargers Philip Rivers is not humble when he’s on the football field. If he makes a big play, he’s going to celebrate and not feel bad about it. That was the case on Sunday when the Chargers took on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Rivers threw an 84-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler. As Rivers threw the pass, he was knocked down by Jaguars defender Yannick Ngakoue who helped Rivers up.

Once Rivers was up, he yelled: “Ninety-yard touchdown! Ninety-yard touchdoooowwwwn!”

The referee then said, “Get the f— outta here,” which led to Ngakoue telling the ref, “Hey, 17, you see how I ain’t talking s— to him, right?”

Ngakoue then told Rivers to, “Stay humble, bro. Stay humble.”

Rivers then said: “I’m just saying 90-yard — I can be excited.”

The two continued to go back and forth and it led to Ngakoue saying: “Aye, one-seven. One-seven. I’ll holla at you after the game.”

It was one of the funniest mic’d up moments in recent memory and fans loved it. Here’s a look at social media sounding off on Rivers trash-talking the Jaguars.

