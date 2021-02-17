Champions League: How to Watch Wednesday's Round of 16 Matches

✖

The UEFA Champions League resumed on Tuesday and featured two matches, as well as an unprecedented hat trick. Now the action continues on Wednesday with two more high-profile matchups. Here is when the round of 16 resumes and how to watch.

The first match of the day highlights a battle between Sevilla and Dortmund. The second pits Juventus against Porto and puts Cristiano Ronaldo on full display. Both matches will take place at 3 p.m. ET. The entire round of 16 is available to stream on the CBS All Access app. The app is available on several platforms, such as Xbox, PlayStation, Roku, Apple TV, Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV, and Smart TVs.

Porto 🆚 Juventus

CBS All Access, which will become Paramount+ in March, has multiple subscription options for viewers. The monthly plan with commercials is $5.99, while a year will cost $59.99. The commercial-free option is $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Both plans come with a one-week free trial. The app includes live sports, select movies, and several series from the ViacomCBS library.

Sevilla is making the sixth UEFA Champions League appearance and fifth in the knockout stages. The squad has only made it past the round of 16 one time, which took place during the 2017-18 tournament. Bayern Munich eventually eliminated Sevilla during the quarterfinals. Now Sevilla will attempt to move forward in the tournament while facing a struggling Dortmund squad that has only won two matches in the past seven.

Juventus enters Wednesday's matchup on an impressive streak. The team has reached the knockout stages for the seventh consecutive season, their longest streak. 2021 will mark Porto's fourth trip to the knockout stages in five seasons. Now the two teams will meet on the pitch while trying to impress during the first leg after previously facing off during the 2016-17 round of 16.

Following the round of 16, the Champions League action will continue into April with the quarterfinals' second leg. The semifinals will take place in late April and early May, spread across two legs. The Champions League Final, which will air on the CBS Television Network, will take place on May 29 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.