Champions League: How to Watch Round of 16 Restart Matches

The UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday with several high-profile matchups. Four top teams will face off and create excitement for soccer fans, while another four will take to the pitch on Wednesday. Here is when the matches start and how to watch.

The Champions League action begins at 3 p.m. ET with a battle between RB Leipzig and Liverpool. Barcelona and PSG will also take to the pitch and attempt to secure victory. This matchup will take place at 3 p.m. ET as well. Both matches and the entire round of 16 are available to stream on the CBS All Access app. The app is available on several platforms, such as Xbox, PlayStation, Roku, Apple TV, Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV, and Smart TVs.

Barcelona 🆚 Paris

Leipzig 🆚 Liverpool ⌛️ 21:00 CET = Return of the #UCL@GazpromFootball | #UCLfixtures — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2021

CBS All Access, which will become Paramount+ in March, has multiple subscription options for viewers. The monthly plan with commercials is $5.99, while a year will cost $59.99. The commercial-free option is $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Both plans come with a one-week free trial. The app includes live sports, select movies, and several series from the ViacomCBS library.

The Champions League action continues on Wednesday with two more matches. Sevilla will face off with Dortmund at 3 p.m. ET. Porto will take on Juventus in a match that also takes place at 3 p.m. ET. Both games are available on CBS All Access.

Tuesday marks the first time that Leipzig and Liverpool will meet in a competitive encounter. Though this will be the third English team that Leipzig faces since 2020. The team eliminated Tottenham in the round of 16 last year and then finished ahead of Manchester United in this year's group stages.

The battle between Barcelona and PSG, on the other hand, is one between familiar foes. The two teams have faced off three times in recent iterations of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona has knocked out PSG all three times, including the quarterfinals in 2012-13, the quarterfinals in 2014-15, and the round of 16 in 2016-17. Now Barcelona will try to keep the winning streak alive in yet another meeting between the two teams.

Following the round of 16, the Champions League action will continue into April with the quarterfinals' second leg. The semifinals will take place in late April and early May, spread across two legs. The Champions League Final, which will air on the CBS Television Network, will take place on May 29 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.