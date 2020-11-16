Cavaliers Guard Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested on Weapons Charge

✖

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Sunday morning on a weapons charge. He was later released on a $4,000 bond. The Cavaliers have since responded to the arrest and said that the team will handle the situation internally.

According to TMZ Sports, the arrest occurred in Mahoning County, Ohio on Sunday morning. He was booked for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle. There was no other information available surrounding what led up to his arrest. However, a mugshot did surface after authorities took Porter to jail.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information," the Cavaliers said in a statement. "We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves."

Porter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, also sent an email to the Associated Press. He said that his client "was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point."

A first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (30th overall), Porter entered the league as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Six days later, he landed with the Cavaliers. The rookie signed a fully-guaranteed two-year, $3.32 million deal with the Cleveland-based franchise.

Porter appeared in 50 games during a shortened season, starting three in the process. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists during these games, emerging as a bright spot for a struggling team. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought an early end to his rookie season as the Cavaliers finished 19-46.

The Cavaliers were unable to make the trip to Orlando for NBA season restart due to their struggles on the court, but the team did later hold a postseason minicamp in downtown Cleveland. They conducted workouts at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse instead of the team’s Independence practice facility.

Additionally, the team rented out a nearby hotel and created a true bubble atmosphere for the players, minus Andre Drummond and Tristan Thompson. The team conducted workouts on the court with the available roster, as well as five members of the Canton G League team. When they weren't on the court, the players took part in chemistry-building pastimes, including trips to Top Golf, bowling and heading to Lake Erie.