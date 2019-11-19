Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Says Team Has Not Made Decision on Cam Newton’s Future

There has been a lot of speculation when it comes to Cam Newton and his future with the Carolina Panthers next year. So that has led to team owner David Tepper weighing in on what’s next for the former NFL MVP. Tepper talked to local reporters this week and he said the team has not made a decision on Newton. He would love for Newton to be with the Panthers in 2020 and beyond. But he knows other options are available for the team and for Newton.

“Tepper said several times there would be no decision on whether Newton plays for the Panthers in 2020, the final year of his contract, until it’s determined whether Newton can actually get healthy. The owner also said he didn’t know if Newton was going to have surgery to repair his injured foot, which sidelined the ninth-year quarterback for all but the first two games of the 2019 season,” Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Newton played the first two games of the season but he has been placed on injured reserve and is out for the rest of the year. Backup QB Kyle Allen has taken over and he’s been up-and-down this season, Completing 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 5-3 record.

If the Panthers feel like Allen is their quarterback of the future, they could move on from Newton and not pay him the $19.1 million they owe him next season. It has been reported that Newton would be open to being traded to the Chicago Bears if they are shopping for a new quarterback.

Ultimately, if Newton had the final call, he would be in Charlotte for the rest of his career, once the Panthers made the announcement he was going on injured reserve, Newton sent a message to the fans on his Instagram page.

“Charlotte and (the Panthers) will forever be in my heart. I will work my tail off to be stronger, faster, smarter and (more accurate) for you guys,” Newton wrote. “Until then, I will continue to support the hell out of the Panthers and for Kyle Allen and Will Grier.”

Newton has been a member of the Panthers since 2011 and has put together a strong career. Along with winning MVP in 2015, Newton led the team to the Super Bowl that same season only to fall short against the Denver Broncos.