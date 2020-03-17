Carey Hart: What to Know About the Motocross Legend’s Marriage to Pink

Motocross star Carey Hart and musician Pink have been one of the more popular celebrity couples since they tied the knot nearly 15 years ago. Fans have enjoyed watching them grow together in marriage while also bringing two children into the world. This has resulted in them perusing social media in search of the latest updates.

That being said, there are some details of their relationship that the fans don’t know. They are well aware that Pink and Hart had some struggles early in their marriage and that this time resulted in some songs and music videos. Pink’s album Funhouse reportedly focuses on Hart and their relationship.

The marriage can’t simply be boiled down to one or two details, however, as other factors have drawn attention. Whether it is Hart and Pink taking motorcycle trips together or hitting the slopes, the fans have been entertained by the relationship.

Here are some of the most important things to know about Hart and Pink’s marriage. This includes the proposal, their trips together, and how it’s critical to put effort into a relationship.

Proposal

Pink turned heads in 2005 when she made a sudden proposal to Hart. She popped the question while the motocross star was taking part in the Pro 250 class finals in Mammoth, California. Although it took a couple of tries to get an answer.

Pink initially stepped out onto the track holding a sign that read: “Will you marry me?” Hart failed to pull over and answer, so she took another step. She added the word “Serious” to the sign. This prompted Hart to stop and say “yes.”

Wedding

Pink and Hart recently celebrated their 14-year anniversary, which brought joy to many of their fans. They didn’t realize that the two had been together for so long. Although the musician lists the relationship as being longer due to their time “deciding if we are going to live together forever or kill each other.”

The happy couple originally tied the knot on Jan. 7, 2006. The ceremony took place on a beach in Costa Rica. They said their vows with the sunset serving as the backdrop for the non-denominational ceremony.

Separation

Hart and Pink are happy together and raising their children, but they did deal with some struggles early in the marriage. The pair briefly separated in 2008. However, they later reconciled and have been together ever since.

“The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much,” Pink wrote on her website, per Us Weekly. “This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bulls–, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be.”

Expanding Family

For the first few years of their marriage, Pink and Hart were alone. They later welcomed their first child – daughter Willow – in 2011. They added a son, Jameson, in 2016 and increased the family to four members.

The two additions to the family have been featured prominently on social media. The happy parents have been teaching their children about motorsports and other pursuits. They have also taken part in the time-honored tradition of family costumes on Halloween.

Music Videos

One interesting aspect of Hart and Pink’s marriage is that the former motocross star has actually been featured in multiple music videos. This includes “Just Like a Pill,” “So What,” “90 Days” and “Raise Your Glass” among others.

“90 Days,” in particular, was actually focused on the ups and downs of their relationship. There were happy moments that showed Hart and Pink dancing together, but there were also sequences when the musician was alone and crying.

Keep Working

One thing that becomes clear following the wedding day is that marriages are not without conflict or struggle. They take work from both members. Hart and Pink are both well aware of this fact. The musician showcased the effort Hart was putting in on their anniversary. She posted a photo of a bouquet that he had sent to her along with a heartfelt card.

“Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good. I like you again,” Pink wrote in the caption of her photo.

Motorcycles

Hart is one of the most famous riders in the history of motocross, be it freestyle or racing. He is no longer competing in the sport, but his love of motorcycles remain. It has also extended to his wife.

As Pink showed with various posts on Instagram, the happy couple is prone to taking trips on their motorcycles. One example was an excursion to Ojai, California.

