Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins 'Thankful' Texans Traded Him for Second-Round Pick

The Houston Texans stunned the NFL in March by trading All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a second-round pick and running back David Johnson. Months later, Hopkins expressed happiness about the roster move. He thanked the Cardinals for trading for him.

"I'm thankful for the @AZCardinals believing in me enough to trade me for a 2nd rounder [praying hands emoji]," Hopkins wrote in a tweet that he has since deleted. The former first-round pick hasn't regularly made comments expressing happiness about landing in Arizona, but the latest drew particular attention due to its timing. Hopkins tweeted the message after the Detroit Lions took a 7-0 lead over his former team. Although the Texans did ultimately take control and win 41-25.

"I feel like DeAndre is a game-changer," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said in April. "He's a guy who can play on the perimeter, he's physical, he's got a great catching radius and strong hands. He's good after the catch and he's a tenacious competitor. To be able to add a player like that to our locker room gets me really excited."

After landing with the Cardinals, Hopkins negotiated a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension. This deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. He also became the top receiving option in the desert. Hopkins has 912 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games while his team sits in contention for a playoff berth. The Texans, on the other hand, are in a much worse position.

The organization started the season 0-4 after facing off with the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers and Vikings to start the season. The Texans responded by firing head coach Bill O'Brien, ending his tenure with the team after barely more than six seasons. Since parting ways with the former Penn State head coach, the Texans have fought to a 4-7 record while struggling to compete with better teams.

"On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O'Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise," owner Cal McNair said in a statement. "Bill's leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure.

"Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston."