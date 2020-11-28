Matthew Stafford Sparks Passionate Reaction From Social Media By Kneeling During National Anthem

The Detroit Lions hosted the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving day as part of the team's ongoing holiday tradition. Prior to the game, quarterback Matthew Stafford drew considerable attention. The former first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft kneeled during the national anthem. He joined many other NFL players, including Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, in doing so and sparked a multitude of comments. When viewers saw the Lions' quarterback kneel during the national anthem, they reacted with a wide variety of comments. Some proclaimed that he was an awful person for kneeling while others said that they supported his decision. Several others made comments about him in reference to his wife, Kelly, and her previous Instagram videos calling Michigan a "dictatorship." The comments continued as the Lions struggled to compete on Thanksgiving day, ultimately losing 41-25.

I wish Athlete's didn't think they were so important — Michael (@orlandoM321) November 26, 2020 My brother died for his right to play. — LogInIsonYou (@IsonLog) November 26, 2020 There were several comments on Thursday from NFL fans, many of which were negative. Some Twitter users said that they did not agree with Stafford kneeling during the national anthem and expressed the opinion that he needed to stand up and put his hand over his heart. A few continued the debate about whether the act of kneeling during the national anthem is disrespectful to active and retired military personnel.

Both Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford kneeling on Thanksgiving in the same game is a pretty big NFL QB moment. NFL announcers didn't talk about it, but we should. pic.twitter.com/gkVDwbcvM9 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) November 26, 2020 Matthew Stafford kneeling during the national anthem? Gotta say , that makes me happy to see. pic.twitter.com/ssSawyXWlC — Kevin Dawson - BLM (@DawsonforReal) November 26, 2020 Those that supported Stafford choosing to kneel during the national anthem did not hold back with their praise of the quarterback. Some said that he chose the perfect game to kneel due to the millions of people tuning in to watch the annual tradition. Others said they just cheer for him even more after seeing the act.

Mathew Stafford lost another life long Lions fan.For kneeling during OUR national anthem — Scott Estergaard (@ScottEstergaard) November 26, 2020 We need to worry more about winning then taking a knee... just saying pic.twitter.com/GPw1vmI4X6 — DET586 (@badmaddman) November 26, 2020 Did Stafford make the "right" choice by kneeling during the national anthem? The debates raged on Thanksgiving after cameras showed him doing so. Some said that he was the sole reason why they will "never again" watch the NFL or the Lions. Others said that he needed to focus on "more important" issues than kneeling during the national anthem.

broke: kelly stafford calling big gretch a dictator

woke: matt stafford kneeling during the anthem on thanksgiving — t (@taylorazz) November 26, 2020 I see Matt Stafford is kneeling for the national anthem. Good on him. Makes you wonder if his wife will speak to him after the game after her little tirade against Gov. Whitmer the other day... — Mitchell "Elite Strike Force" Robinson (@mrobmused) November 26, 2020 "So Matt Stafford’s wife rants against lockdowns to reduce covid but today Matty is kneeling for the anthem?? I wonder about the tension sometimes," one person commented on social media. Several others voiced similar theories about whether the Staffords argue on a regular basis. prevnext

idk how I feel about this.

I don't personally think this Is per-say "the way?"

I don't understand. I Don't.

I think some Have a platform to change things, Not sure if "this" is the way.

*there Has to be better way*

idk how I feel about this.

I don't personally think this Is per-say "the way?"

I don't understand. I Don't.

I think some Have a platform to change things, Not sure if "this" is the way.

*there Has to be better way*

I don't know what that Way is though????? — dawn marie bigger (@BiggerMarie) November 26, 2020 This is probably going to be the highlight of Thanksgiving football considering how we decided to have some of the worst teams playing today and canceled the good teams lmao — idk_hyper (@brianattack21) November 26, 2020 "Hey, that's an honest statement. Idk what the way is either, but pretending things are fine definitely isn't the way. Thank you for not jumping straight into vilifying these players and their beliefs," one person added. There were several people angry at Stafford while others applauded him for kneeling. A third group just expressed confusion about the entire situation. They didn't pick a side in the debate, instead opting to ask questions.

Performative 😒 his wife already showed us what kind of people they are. They can leave anytime. No one will miss them. pic.twitter.com/IMwXorolOM — MB (@mb5938) November 26, 2020 Any other time, yes. After his wife showed her (their) colors, it's just damage control. — bettie hilliker (@bhilliker) November 27, 2020 "After what his wife said? I wouldn't buy into it. It's legit pandering," one person theorized on Thanksgiving. Many expressed excitement after seeing Stafford kneel while others proclaimed that they will continue to boycott the NFL. Some people, however, just said that the Lions QB was only trying to "make up" for his wife's comments.