Cam Newton Throws Pass to Julian Edelman in Epic Training Video

Cam Newton is the new quarterback of the New England Patriots, and he plans on finding continuing the team's string of success. Pairing with his top receivers is a critical part of this goal, and Newton recently partnered with Julian Edelman to build rapport. The result was an epic workout video that excited Patriots' fans around the country.

Newton posted the clip on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning. The footage — in black and white — showed him launching a deep pass to Edelman at the UCLA facility. The Super Bowl LIII MVP caught the pass in stride and immediately expressed excitement. The opening seconds of Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness" provided the soundtrack for the workout.

"It very well could be like that. Great ball," Edelman said after hauling in the pass. The Patriots struggled on offense during the 2019 season, routinely prompting criticism. The team still reached the playoffs but ultimately lost to the Tennessee Titans during the Wild Card round. Entering 2020, however, the offense could find far more success if Newton remains healthy and partners with the surrounding talent.

Edelman was not the only player that headed out west to workout with his new QB. According to the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels, multiple other players participated in the sessions. Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd represented the wide receivers. Tight end Devin Asiasi also took part in the workout in lieu of the canceled minicamps and Organized Team Activities.

"This will be a fun duo to watch this season," one Patriots fan commented on Wednesday. Many others agreed and expressed excitement about the Patriots. One fan even proclaimed that they had watched the short training video "6,000 times."

Future success is not guaranteed, especially considering that the training camp schedule is unknown. The league also won't have any preseason games to simulate live action following a new agreement with the NFL Players Union. This could limit the speed with which Newton finds success in New England, but the fans are still expressing the belief that the former No. 1 overall pick will lead the team back to the Super Bowl.

Newton recently spoke about replacing a six-time Super Bowl champion in Tom Brady. He explained that the former Patriots QB is "great," but that didn't diminish his confidence. He believes that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can call some plays that take advantage of his particular skillset.

"(People were) like, 'You know who (you're) coming after?'" Newton said via USA Today. "I'm like, 'Yeah, great. What he was — what he is — is great. Needs no even talking about it.'" Newton went on to say offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will him to "call some stuff that you ain't ever been able to call now. You're getting a dog. You're getting one of these ticked-off dogs, too."