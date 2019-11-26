Tom Brady Not Happy with Patriots Offense Despite Having Best Record in NFL

Tom Brady should be happy that the New England Patriots are 10-1 which ties them for the best record in the NFL. However, there is one issue with the team that could cost them a Super Bowl win. Brady was WEEI Radio in Boston on Monday after the Patriots’ 13-9 win against the Dallas Cowboys and he opened up about his frustrations with the offense. In the last three games, New England has averaged 16.7 points scored have a 2-1 record in the span.

“I have a job to do,” Brady said Monday morning, per USA Today. “I think my job, it’s very important to me. I want us to do as best we possibly can each week, like I always have. Everybody puts a lot into it and you want to see a great performance. When it’s less than that, I don’t know what I should feel other than what is authentic to me and what is authentic to my own personal feelings and beliefs about how we should be performing and what we need to do in order to do better.

“I have 20 years of experience, so I feel like I have some knowledge. I don’t have all the answers, but I have been around long enough to know what it looks like. I think our guys are trying. We have good attitudes and we work hard. We have a very good team. I think our team will improve as we on offense improve. I think we can do that by — again, it comes down to trust, and dependability and consistency. That is what we’re trying to do. Those things just don’t magically come together. You’ve got to work at them and we’re working at them. Hopefully we can reach a higher level.”

In the three-game span, Brady has not played up to his standards, completing just 56 percent of his passes and throwing for 691 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a 72.9 passer rating. The big reason the Patriots are 10-1 is the defense as the unit ranks first in the NFL in points allowed per game at 10.6 and they rank second in the league in total yards allowed per game at 256.4. Brady might not be happy with the way things are going for the Patriots offense, but it’s still very possible the team will win another Super Bowl because he has help on the defensive side of the football.

Also, Brady is dealing with an elbow injury, so that could also affect his play. However, he will not miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.