Cam Newton Fans Sound off After QB Agrees to Sign With Patriots

Cam Newton is no longer a free agent. The deal is not yet official, but the former Carolina Panthers QB has agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. This means Newton will have a chance to take over the starting job for Tom Brady who left the team to sign a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Newton was cut by the Panthers back in March, most experts believed the Patriots would be the best fit for him considering the Patriots didn't have a successor to take over the Brady. And while the Patriots didn't sign Newton right away, they were in constant communication with each other as Newton and the Patriots reportedly talked in the early stages of free agency.

Before Newton was cut by the Panthers, the team was looking to trade him to the Chicago Bears or Los Angeles Chargers since he had one-year left on his contract. Newton only played in two games in 2019 due to a foot injury, which he has since recovered from. When healthy, Newton is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and fans have a lot to say about him joining one of the most successful teams in NFL history.