Cam Newton Fans Sound off After QB Agrees to Sign With Patriots
Cam Newton is no longer a free agent. The deal is not yet official, but the former Carolina Panthers QB has agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. This means Newton will have a chance to take over the starting job for Tom Brady who left the team to sign a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When Newton was cut by the Panthers back in March, most experts believed the Patriots would be the best fit for him considering the Patriots didn't have a successor to take over the Brady. And while the Patriots didn't sign Newton right away, they were in constant communication with each other as Newton and the Patriots reportedly talked in the early stages of free agency.
Before Newton was cut by the Panthers, the team was looking to trade him to the Chicago Bears or Los Angeles Chargers since he had one-year left on his contract. Newton only played in two games in 2019 due to a foot injury, which he has since recovered from. When healthy, Newton is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and fans have a lot to say about him joining one of the most successful teams in NFL history.
Couldn’t be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020
Since 2001, Patriots QBs have rushed for 1,408 yards.
Cam Newton has rushed for 4,806 yards in his career, including 1,599 in just the last 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/AwYsUdqcxY— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 29, 2020
So happy for my guy! @CameronNewton https://t.co/O03DfaSEp1— Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) June 29, 2020
We all saw it comin... 👀👀 AFC issues now 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ Healthy Newton a PROBLEM https://t.co/AWeJpwzolD— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 29, 2020
Cam Newton is 2-0 lifetime vs. the Patriots. One of those games gave us THIS 👇🏻 ! pic.twitter.com/Jdlajwd3qC— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 29, 2020
@CameronNewton U been workin! U deserve tht! SWEAAAAAH!!! 😭😭😭— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020
Cam Newton seeing Kemba Walker in Boston pic.twitter.com/5mQ8p8j8EV— Big Game James (@imjamesbytheway) June 29, 2020
Good morning @Patriots fans... how y'all doing? @NFL | @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/tPB0a5idXO— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) June 29, 2020
Cam Newton has 39 career games with at least one passing and one rushing touchdown, eight more than any other player in NFL history. When fully healthy, still one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 29, 2020
The people pointing out Cam Newton is winless in his last eight starts need to remember he was injured in every one of those games. In 2018, shoulder. In 2019, foot.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 29, 2020
please wear a mask and be cool so I can see what Josh McDaniels does with Cam Newton
thank you— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 29, 2020
The news of Belichick getting punished for cheating (again) dropping 16 minutes after he leaks the news about Cam Newton signing will be taught in PR classes forever. https://t.co/BqbUoQ80eN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 29, 2020
The #Patriots are getting a very motivated and apparently fully healthy @CameronNewton - every other team in the league should be concerned.pic.twitter.com/yqeeoHkKhs— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 29, 2020
The @Patriots’ new QB…@CameronNewton. pic.twitter.com/6dGCi4SbOf— NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2020
Cam Newton taking over the Patriots after Brady left pic.twitter.com/Ko8MiPOMH0— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 29, 2020
I get why the Bears went after Foles, but there's no denying the simple fact that Cam Newton for likely $20M guaranteed.— Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) June 29, 2020
"Hey Bill, anything to say about the Patriots signing Cam Newton?" pic.twitter.com/Omjm8rKKkV— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) June 29, 2020
Welcome to New England, @CameronNewton! pic.twitter.com/Aamtmwpjc9— New England PatriotsNation™ (@PatsNationTM) June 29, 2020
Welcome @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/F9aJaqpP6W— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 29, 2020
🗣 2020 Drew Lock > 2020 Cam Newton— Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) June 29, 2020
Cam Newton's first commercial was with Tom Brady.pic.twitter.com/EL18twyg3U— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 29, 2020