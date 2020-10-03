Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, and Fans Are Worried

Saturday morning, reports surfaced that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and that he would miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. A short time later, the NFL announced that the matchup would move to either Monday or Tuesday. The Chiefs also had a player test positive in practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

With the news of Newton reportedly testing positive, the NFL fans responded by expressing considerable concern. They wanted to know if Newton would recover from his diagnosis and return to full strength in a short period of time. Others said that the NFL season is in danger considering that the Titans vs. Steelers game faced a similar postponement after several players tested positive for coronavirus. Although the majority of fans still remained focused on Newton's health as opposed to the schedule.