Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, and Fans Are Worried
Saturday morning, reports surfaced that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and that he would miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. A short time later, the NFL announced that the matchup would move to either Monday or Tuesday. The Chiefs also had a player test positive in practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.
With the news of Newton reportedly testing positive, the NFL fans responded by expressing considerable concern. They wanted to know if Newton would recover from his diagnosis and return to full strength in a short period of time. Others said that the NFL season is in danger considering that the Titans vs. Steelers game faced a similar postponement after several players tested positive for coronavirus. Although the majority of fans still remained focused on Newton's health as opposed to the schedule.
Major bummer that Cam Newton is reportedly this player. Best of luck to him in dealing with it. Takes a lot of juice out of tomorrow's Patriots-Chiefs game https://t.co/BNpog4Xb84— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 3, 2020
prevnext
I expected these COVID cases and much more in the NFL, I actually predicted by weeks 3 or 4 the NFL season would be cancelled.— Tim Robinson (@Wldmustang) October 3, 2020
Unfortunately more will test positive. God be with all the athletes exposed. Bless them with a quick and successful recovery.— duckmymuck (@duckmymuck) October 3, 2020
prevnext
Not @CameronNewton 😥 https://t.co/IvzFHsFlWf— Frank Cornejo (@frankie_j31) October 3, 2020
Get well soon @CameronNewton— CuriositySeeker (@CuriositySeeke1) October 3, 2020
prevnext
@CameronNewton Get well soon Cam!— Patricia Hoke (@trishhoke) October 3, 2020
@CameronNewton get well soon Boss 🙏🏾 https://t.co/HfeFfrFLJv— Jer’Mykeal McCoy (@mccoyforrva) October 3, 2020
prevnext
PRAYERS UP FOR CAM NEWTON!— blizardfingers35 (@blizardfingers3) October 3, 2020
I don’t want to play against the chiefs without Cam Newton 😵🤯🥴— Patriots (@justapatriotfan) October 3, 2020
prevnext
@CameronNewton get well Cam, praying for you 🙏🏼— Kelly Collison (@kcoll87) October 3, 2020
You Got this Cam....your STRONG 💪🏽💙@CameronNewton @Patriots @Edelman11 @McCourtyTwins pic.twitter.com/3NZrVkyrh4— cindy⚾️slaney 😊♊️-⚾️🏒🏈🏀 (@sidzig5) October 3, 2020
prevnext
Get well soon @CameronNewton!#stayhealthy #wareagle— Eric L. Massey (@1mastermassey_l) October 3, 2020
Me to my dad: Did you hear about Cam Newton?
My dad: Listen, Belichick is a genius, he gave Cam covid so we wouldn’t have to play Kansas City tomorrow
😂😂— Kaylea (@wiz_kayleaf_a) October 3, 2020
prev
The fact that y’all playing CONTACT sports during a PANDEMIC and surprised people catching the virus is wild . Hope cam Newton recovers— Zhu Lí 😈 (@AMPARADOXXX) October 3, 2020