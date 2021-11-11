Cam Newton’s Return to Carolina Panthers Draws Wild Reactions From Fans

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, the Panthers have announced they have agreed to terms with the 32-year-old quarterback after the team cut him after the 2019 season. The Panthers were looking for a quarterback as Sam Darnold is dealing with an injury that will sideline him for four to six weeks.

Newton spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers, drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2011. During his time in Carolina, Newton threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns while running for 58 touchdowns. He’s the Panthers’ all-time passing yards leader and third on the team’s all-time rushing list with 4,086.

Newton won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and MVP in 2015. In that same year, Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. After he was cut by the Panthers in 2020, Newton signed a deal with the New England Patriots and played in 15 games. In his one season in New England, Newton threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. Here’s a look at what fans have to say about Newton’s return to the Panthers.

Panthers reporter Sheena Quick wrote: “Cam Newton’s meeting in Charlotte holds weight. He turned down offers from Seattle and Houston earlier in the season.”

Adam Schefter wrote: “Cam Newton contract terms: Up to $10M for rest of year, includes $4.5M fully guaranteed + $1.5M Roster Bonus, per source.”

One person replied: “Going to be awesome when he puts up mediocre numbers but somehow wins half his games and Panthers fans continue their debate.

Another person replied: “Who’s Running Carolina Panthers Scouting? Sam Darnold, Cam Newton… Lolololololololololololol.”

One person wrote: “Insanity: keep doing the same thing over again and expecting different result.Embarrassing. With the Panthers short on quarterbacks, it made sense to bring Newton back.”

One fan said: “Aye, if Panthers get a few wins & sneak into the playoffs. This a top 5 FA move of the last 5 years.” We’ll have to wait and see since Newton struggled in New England and his last couple of years with the Panthers.

And this fan wrote: “Does Carolina realize they were only bidding against themselves? Should have been the veteran minimum but you do you Panthers and spend away.”