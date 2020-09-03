NFL Fans Weigh in on Cam Newton Being Named Patriots' Starting QB
It's now official for Cam Newton. On Thursday, the 2015 NFL MVP was named starting quarterback and team captain for the New England Patriots after signing with the team in June. He was able to beat out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the position.
"Cam’s a hard-working kid. He really is. He's worked very hard, I'd say, as all of our players have," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said to reporters back in August. "I'd say that certainly for all the quarterbacks, at that position, those guys have been locked in, focused and confident in what they're able to do and the information they have to give to the team — play-calling, adjustments, audibles, protection adjustments, things like that. That’s all going pretty well."
It's not a big surprise Newton won the job considering he is the most accomplished quarterback on the roster. In his nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Newton won Offensive Rookie of the Year to go along with him winning MVP. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 after the team posted a 15-1 regular-season record. Newton will take the place of Tom Brady who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall. Here's a look at fans reacting to Newton being the starting QB.
Cam Newton named Patriots starting QB. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/vacMTIHxCn— NFL (@NFL) September 3, 2020
New #Patriots starting QB Cam Newton waited until the summer to sign, healing and biding his time. He landed in New England and promptly won the starting job. He’s officially Tom Brady’s successor.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020
So Cam Newton is the Patriots’ starting QB and team captain. https://t.co/nfpU4if8Tk— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020
Cam Newton will be the 1st QB to start for the Patriots, that wasn't drafted by them, since 1993.
That will snap the Patriots streak of 423 straight starts made by homegrown QB, which is nearly double the next-closest streak in the Super Bowl era(227 – Cowboys). H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/jgk3UlYMAL— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 3, 2020
Cam Newton is also a captain. Fitting in OK, it seems. https://t.co/EWv8WZ1If9— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020
Congrats to Cam Newton on beating out Cam Newton's Foot to become the Patriots Week 1 starting quarterback.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 3, 2020
love how we pretended there was an actual debate for 2 months about whether or not cam newton was going to start for the patriots— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) September 3, 2020
Pretty impressive that Cam Newton was also named a Patriots team captain. From Bill Belichick to Julian Edelman, Newton’s work ethic and energy has been widely praised.
Established himself as a leader from the get-go.— Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) September 3, 2020
Cam Newton is the #Patriots starter, eh? I am shocked. Shocked, I tell you.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 3, 2020
So with @CameronNewton the starter, two stories on the @Patriots QB for you to chew on ... on where he's going.
From 2019, Newton cultivating Cam 2.0 in his own words: https://t.co/9sfragZWyb
From August, the Cam I saw was ... Cam. Which is great news: https://t.co/dV33pynDlW pic.twitter.com/TmUeQdrswe— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2020
Anyone who tried to argue that Cam *might not* beat out Stidham or Hoyer just told on themselves in front of the class. https://t.co/H088Ws2K8i— Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) September 3, 2020
Cam was also voted to be one of three offensive captains, per @FieldYates
Immediate leader in NE ✊ https://t.co/a627vBcvNz— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 3, 2020
Cam Newton's 2020 Fantasy Projections:
🔹 3,717 PASS YDS
🔹 484 RUSH YDS
🔹 28 TOT TDs
🔹 QB6 📈
Don't draft a single team before checking out PFF's fantasy rankings & projections ➡️ https://t.co/ONwG5ptY1c pic.twitter.com/NrFVlU8hri— PFF (@PFF) September 3, 2020
Oh wow... I thought
CaM nEwToN mIgHt NoT eVeN mAkE tHe TeAm https://t.co/Yfyd1CkttF— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 3, 2020
Ppl out here actually thought Stidham was going to beat out Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/kQ9kNGOMhA— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 3, 2020
Cam Newton was also voted a captain by his teammates. There's no question he's made a very strong impression over a short period of time there, and those who know him aren't surprised.
The night he signed, one of his old coaches texted me: "They're about to win the Super Bowl." https://t.co/JIhaPFJqpf— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2020
Cam Newton is officially the starting QB of the New England Patriots AND 1 of 8 captains.
Look out, NFL. The dynasty doesn’t seem to be over anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/Q0gWhOo5EK— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) September 3, 2020
If Cam Newton leads this #Patriots team to an AFC East title, it might be the most impressive season he's ever had. This is not a very good offensive roster, but Cam has a way of elevating the talent around him. Hope we get 16 games (and then some) from him.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 3, 2020
Cam Newton has been named Patriots starting QB and team Captain!!!
THE LEGEND BEGINS. pic.twitter.com/I0GkLw0TGI— SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) September 3, 2020
Cam Newton has been named the starting QB and one of the #Patriots three offensive captains. pic.twitter.com/6iM8N7Wwil— Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin1217) September 3, 2020
REACTION: Cam Newton QB1. pic.twitter.com/9pbaKSVw5n— Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) September 3, 2020