NFL Fans Weigh in on Cam Newton Being Named Patriots' Starting QB

It's now official for Cam Newton. On Thursday, the 2015 NFL MVP was named starting quarterback and team captain for the New England Patriots after signing with the team in June. He was able to beat out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the position.

"Cam’s a hard-working kid. He really is. He's worked very hard, I'd say, as all of our players have," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said to reporters back in August. "I'd say that certainly for all the quarterbacks, at that position, those guys have been locked in, focused and confident in what they're able to do and the information they have to give to the team — play-calling, adjustments, audibles, protection adjustments, things like that. That’s all going pretty well."

It's not a big surprise Newton won the job considering he is the most accomplished quarterback on the roster. In his nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Newton won Offensive Rookie of the Year to go along with him winning MVP. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 after the team posted a 15-1 regular-season record. Newton will take the place of Tom Brady who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall. Here's a look at fans reacting to Newton being the starting QB.