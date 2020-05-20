Cam Newton Posts Impressive Workout Video While Waiting to Be Signed by NFL Team

✖

Cam Newton is more than ready to sign with a new NFL team. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback recently went to Instagram to post a video of his most recent workout. Newton showed off his arm by throwing a number of deep passes, which had a lot of zip on them. Along with the workout video, Newton had a message in the caption.

"See your goal. Understand the obstacle. Create a positive mental picture," Newton wrote on Instagram. “Clear your mind of self doubt. Embrace the challenge. Stay on track. Show the world you can do it." Newton was cut by the Panthers in March after the team signed Teddy Bridgewater. There has been a ton of speculation about where Newton will sign, but with the coronavirus pandemic going on, Newton hasn't been able to visit with any NFL teams.

While most fans were impressed with Newton's workout, one NFL analyst had to pump the brakes on the hype. Booger McFarland wanted Newton to do more instead of just dropping back and pass. "I need to see Cam Newton in unscripted movements, running around, showing me he can cut on a dime and do the acrobatic things we've seen him do," McFarland said on NFL Live. "Cam Newton is a 250 to 260 pound athlete. Him dropping back in the pocket shows me nothing. I need to see the Cam Newton of old which is improvisational (and) running around. Make me a video. Since you can't go see the doctors and you're going to make this video, make a video that is representative of how you play."

Newton, 31, has had his share of injury issues the last couple of seasons in 2019, Newton only played in two games because of an injured foot. And while health issues are a concern, there's no denying what Newton has done during his time with the Panthers. Along with winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, Newton was named MVP in 2015, which is also the year the Panthers reached the Super Bowl. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and to the All-Pro First team in 2015. As for teams that could sign Newton, the New England Patriots are the odds-on favorite despite them saying they are satisfied with what they have at the QB position. Another team to watch is the Los Angeles Chargers who were reportedly interested in Newton before drafting Justin Herbert in April.