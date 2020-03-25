Cam Newton Reacts to Being Cut by Panthers: ‘I’m Free and Hungry’

Cam Newton is now a free agent after being cut by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. He expected to start and end his career in Carolina, but he’s ready for the next chapter in his NFL career. As soon as the Panthers released Newton, he went on Instagram to react to the news. He posted a series of photos of him working out and he wrote, “I’m free and hungry. No pity party. Just work.”

On Tuesday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers would cut Newton later in the day. Shortly after Schefter’s report, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said the Panthers were looking to trade Newton the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Chargers. They couldn’t get a deal done which led to them releasing him as he had one year left on his contract.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT

“Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a press release. “Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization.”

One of the reasons the Panthers were looking to trade Newton was the fact they signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract. The Panthers announced they granted permission to Newton to seek a trade, but he came out and said that wasn’t true.

“Cam is one of the all-time greats in Panthers history,” owner David Tepper said. “If you ask any of our fans for some of their most memorable moments, I’m willing to bet that most of them would include Cam – electrifying plays, giving away footballs after touchdowns, fun celebrations and big wins. His competitiveness and drive are rare.

“Off the field, you can’t measure Cam’s contributions. He has touched the lives of youth throughout the Carolinas and in Atlanta. He’s unique and I wish him all the best.”

Newton only played in two games last year because of a foot injury. He was drafted by the Panthers No. 1 overall in 2011 and won Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also won the NFL MVP award in 2015 and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance that season.