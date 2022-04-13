Cam Newton Draws Criticism for Comments About Women
Cam Newton is drawing a lot of criticism right now after making some comments about women that have rubbed many people the wrong way. During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast — as shared by Mediaite — the 2015 NFL MVP spoke about family roles, saying, "I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it's a beautiful thing."
Newton continued, "I grew up in a three parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b—!" The podcast host then asked the former Patriot to clarify his comment. "A bad bitch is a person who's just, you know, 'Girl I'm a bad b—, I'm doing this, I'm doing that.' I look the part but I don't act the part," Newton said. "There's a lot of women who are bad bitches. And I say bitches in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick."
NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet."— Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2022
"Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." https://t.co/Dzw3QMtpwI pic.twitter.com/WdYsetopRJ
The ex-Carolina Panther added, "Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of 'I'm a boss b—, Imma this, Imma that.' No baby! But you can't cook. You don't know when to be quiet! You don't know how to allow a man to lead." The comments have cause quite a stir online, with many people vehemently disagreeing with Newton. Scroll down to see what angry football fans are saying!
"Choose Growth"
Again, many men such as Cam Newton need to read more and speak less. The level of misogyny and sexism on these podcasts is disgusting. https://t.co/oN3nW2zSnU— Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 12, 2022
"Most people are attached to old ideas that were crammed into their heads as children by parents, teachers & religious leaders," a thoughtful Twitter user commented. "Nothing stays the same. Life is motion. Motion is change. Change is inevitable. Growth is optional. Let's choose growth!"
Gender Roles
A reminder this moment happened when sports reporter @JourdanRodrigue asked Newton about routes.
"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like -- it's funny.''https://t.co/2x0SkcE6la— Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) April 12, 2022
"This kind of thinking is just so weird to me. I do almost all of the cooking. The laundry. Stuff like that," one gentlemen shared. "My wife handles the finances. Has a woodworking shop in the basement and manages our construction projects. I legit don't understand why these roles have to be gendered."
"Decent Passes"
the amount of men agreeing w cam newton is astounding & disappointing. women don’t live to serve men, we have our own lives, jobs & responsibilities just like men.
wake up, you’re thinking of the wrong century.— matt olson stan acct (@ashleypriyanka) April 12, 2022
"I just needed some decent passes and touchdowns my man. Not relationship advice," one Twitter user quipped.
"Amazing Women"
NFL teams to Cam Newton after his comments on women: pic.twitter.com/2CfCnN38rQ— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 11, 2022
"Grace Hopper, Rosalind Franklin, Stephanie Kwolek, Shirley Jackson ... Cam Newton (and all like-minded men) may want to look them up. The NFL would not be same without the contributions of these amazing women who thankfully didn't know when to be quiet," a football fan pointed out.
"Go To A Restaurant"
Nobody: …
Cam Newton: pic.twitter.com/Nfz4o89D8Z— Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) April 11, 2022
"Sorry, but I don't need anyone 'catering' to me, I'm a grown-ass man," a defiant listener wrote. "We're either going to be on the same level, or we're not. Cooking? Man, if you're looking for someone to cater to you like that, go to a restaurant. [People] should do things because they want, not as an expectation."
"When To Be Quiet"
based on this, I'd argue Cam's the one who doesn't know when to be quiet https://t.co/rT6kT1BQf0— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 11, 2022
"Cam Newton just took women back a few years by telling them where their place in society should be (behind a man) ignoring many years of advocacy," someone tweeted.
"Don't Always Get What We Want"
The play that ended his career— Tmac20 (@TerryMcNamara) April 12, 2022
"He wants a woman that can cook, NFL teams wants a guy that can actually play quarterback. I guess we don't always get what we want," one person snarked.