Cam Newton Draws Criticism for Comments About Women

Cam Newton is drawing a lot of criticism right now after making some comments about women that have rubbed many people the wrong way. During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast — as shared by Mediaite — the 2015 NFL MVP spoke about family roles, saying, "I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it's a beautiful thing."

Newton continued, "I grew up in a three parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b—!" The podcast host then asked the former Patriot to clarify his comment. "A bad bitch is a person who's just, you know, 'Girl I'm a bad b—, I'm doing this, I'm doing that.' I look the part but I don't act the part," Newton said. "There's a lot of women who are bad bitches. And I say bitches in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick."

The ex-Carolina Panther added, "Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of 'I'm a boss b—, Imma this, Imma that.' No baby! But you can't cook. You don't know when to be quiet! You don't know how to allow a man to lead." The comments have cause quite a stir online, with many people vehemently disagreeing with Newton. Scroll down to see what angry football fans are saying!